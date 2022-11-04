Product Safety Associate

Job summary

This role is a responsible for providing international product hazard communication regulatory, HSE regulatory and technical HSE support for the hazard communication process, including responsibility for the development and delivery of product safety data sheets and label information. This role supports BP businesses globally in bringing products to the marketplace, helping to ensure that products are handled safely, evaluated for it hazards and health, safety and environmental risks are managed associated with marketed products.

What does the day to day look like?

Complete a variety of which some are self-initiated related to generating Safety Data Sheets (SDSs) and label information for products globally including conducting hazard assessments in accordance with country specific laws and regulations and authoring and maintaining SDSs and generating label information in compliance with the country-specific regulations where products are marketed.

Where relevant engage and connect with BP business contacts to assist in areas of global product safety compliance and product stewardship, to support the businesses in specialized marketing-related product safety communications as requested and to keep them advised of regulatory changes & impacts of SDS projects driven by legislation.

Request product regulatory information team to engage with suppliers of additives and raw materials to assist with clarification of raw materials compositional or regulatory information as needed globally and manage quality of data/information obtained in accordance with data governance standards.

Acquire in-depth working knowledge of relevant systems, tools, databases and work processes to produce product hazard communication materials in an expeditious manner, obtain relevant information on raw materials or substances required, making new SDSs available and archiving old SDSs and to file and store product historical information and documents.

Gain and apply where possible in-depth working knowledge of international product hazard communication legislation, HSE regulations and technical HSE matters in generating SDSs and label information and any other related tasks.

Work with relevant global product stewardship experts to manage compliance of products in accordance with international chemical control legislation and assessing and interpreting product hazards and relevant hazard information.

Participate in the SDS quality management program in ensuring SDS consistency and quality when authoring SDSs effectively and efficiently which are globally relevant, conducting peer reviews on SDSs and contribute to the continuous improvement of product safety procedures.

Gain and apply in-depth knowledge of the application and technical use of the product through engagement with businesses, research & development or other staff to acquire technical knowledge concerning products

What do we want to see from you!

A university degree in Chemistry (preferred) or other equivalent science (e.g. Biology, Toxicology, Safety or Industrial Hygiene) degrees.

Essential Experience:

Strong interpersonal skills and capability to be part of the team effort regarding product hazard communication compliance

Ability to gain knowledge to understand the environment the business is operating in and to develop skills to read, understand and interpret sophisticated technical, legislative and regulatory information.

Strong social skills for internal collaborators primarily

Desirable Experience

BP knowledge

Knowledge of product hazard communication legislation compliance

Ability to apply professional judgment where required.

Experience with werks software

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.