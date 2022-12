Job summary

We are now seeking a motivated and driven Product Coordinator to join our team at bp. The role will be responsible for actively managing product life cycle and administration for all new product launches, ensuring a focused, compliant, and profitable portfolio. If you are process driven, motivated to learn and have a can-do attitude – read on. This could be an exciting opportunity at a new career!



About the Role:





Lead product portfolio activities to ensure complete product lifecycle management

Lead product-related activity management across relevant agency partners

Plan, implement and review product launches and measure product category performance. Contribute to the product management review in the cycle to ensure marketing interventions are reflected and tracked in operational planning

Ensure business compliance of products and Stock Keeping Unit (SKUs)

Ensure clear category product growth and exit strategies within provided framework

Maintain adherence to governance structure with the Castrol business & adhere to Castrol Offer Development & Innovation OD&I and Operating Management System (OMS) product management processes

Foster strong internal relationships with key stakeholders and the wider Castrol Marketing team to enable successful implementation of new product offers

About You:



• Can do attitude and drive to learn is essential in this role

• Disciplined approach to work and high attention to detail

• Strong verbal and written communication skills.

• Strong level of independent thinking and problem solving

• Excellent organisational and multi-tasking skills

• Proactivity, initiative and the ability to work autonomously.

• Strong PC skills - particularly spreadsheets & presentation skills.

• Previous experience in Product Management is highly desirable but not essential.

The benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.