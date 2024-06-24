This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Business Support Group



The Product Specialist for ANZ will manage product tasks for new launches, key updates, and OEM genuine oils within the Castrol ANZ business. This role requires close collaboration with the Castrol Brand Activation team, GSC, Technology, and Global Marketing and PLA teams.



This position is responsible for leading all aspects of the Auto and Industrial product portfolios in Australia and New Zealand.



The role will provide operational support to the Castrol Marketing Brand & Communications team, ensuring daily interaction and maintaining positive relationships and governance across all activities.



Lead all aspects of the full product lifecycle, from launches to product obsolescence.

Actively lead product additions and deletions to streamline the portfolio and ensure category growth.

Coordinate the Streamline/Fusion/ODIMS systems for ANZ portfolios.

Integrate product plans into the Lubricant Business Management process for planning, implementation, and performance measurement.

Ensure business compliance of products and Stock keeping Unit SKUs.

Foster strong internal relationships with key stakeholders and the broader Castrol Marketing team for successful product launches.

Adhere to Castrol Offer Development & Innovation ODI and Operating Management System (OMS) product management processes e.g. ODIMS and Marketing the Castrol Way.

Maintain adherence to governance structure with the Castrol business



Degree or equivalent experience in Marketing or related discipline with 2+ years’ experience in Sales & Marketing.

Ability to influence cross-functional teams and prioritize tasks to meet strategic objectives.

Strong independent thinking, problem-solving, and interpersonal skills.

Proven analytical, organizational, and multi-tasking abilities.

Proactive, initiative-driven, and able to work autonomously.

Proficient in spreadsheet analysis and presentation software.



Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture in a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who We Are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program, Leave loading and Fuel discounts.

Flexible working arrangements

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity, and culture

Paid Parental Leave

Ongoing career opportunities in a global organization

Collaborative team with a safety-first attitude



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.