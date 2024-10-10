Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Job Purpose

The Product Specialist will provide support for Product Manager to develop innovative products & manage product lifecycle that deliver volume, turnover and gross margin targets. The role will help to go through necessary working process (ODIM, Streamline) to ensure the product development is complete and efficient.

Support PM in all process of product development, product launch & product management.

Support PM to collect/consolidate intelligence of portfolio competition dynamic and technical trends & Portfolio opportunities / Challenges for portfolio strategy/pipeline planning.

Support PM to prepare/design product label and related product assets.

Manage product portfolio effectiveness with proper data analysis.

Participation in Digital product Management and product housekeeping.

Education

University degree in Marketing, Business Management or in Chemical/Engineering/Finance with strong sense of innovation & pioneering

Experience

2-5 years of experience in Marketing

Experience of working in a matrix organization

Lubricants experience desirable but not essential

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Evidence of effective networking and relationship building skills both internally and externally

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.