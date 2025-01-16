Product Specialist

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Manage in-country product portfolio with China product brand architecture, proposition and guardrails

Plans for and drives execution of new product launches in high growth/emerging channels leveraging inputs from cross functions teams to deliver launch objectives

Supports the development of a brand innovation pipeline plan working closely with China Brand team, Global brands teams and cross functional teams as per project needs.

Lead the portfolio strategy development incorporating key projects in the year & engages with sales, activation, GSC, GLT team.

Identifies opportunities for incremental gross margin growth through cost reduction opportunities on brands being managed.

Build digital capability in self & works with digital experts internally & externally to guide digital marketing activities for various brands under responsibility

Follows effective product brand management processes. Implements and manages product brand guidelines and policy in accordance with master brand and global product brand guidelines.

Manage the product range supporting the signing off of additions, deletions and working closely with the Product Line Management team.

Participation in Digital product Management

University degree in Marketing or related discipline

5-8 years experience in Marketing

Experience of working in a matrix organization

Lubricants experience desirable but not essential

Strong project management, interpersonal and communication skills

Evidence of effective networking and relationship building skills both internally and externally

High degree of personal impact

