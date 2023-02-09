Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.

Product Strategists identify new opportunities to create a product, assesses existing product performance, and builds long term strategic plans for new product lines within the company. The day-to-day activities of a product strategist will include research and analysis, strategic planning of product performance, and developing new product lines building on the previous two areas of research and existing product performance.

This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will be able to conduct the research yourself, develop product performance metrics and dashboard, and deliver future product line strategy. You will be encouraged to develop customer onboarding programs to understand current product value, build financial models to validate your ideas for new product lines, and build the right artefacts to communicate them effectively.

Key Accountabilities:

Human centered:

Capture and analyze customer data to understand their needs, preferences, and behaviors, and use this information to inform big and innovative product ideas.

See opportunities that are not readily apparent and build the case for executing on those opportunities.

Collaborate with a team of product strategy professionals, quantitative marketers, designers, including managers, analysts, and consultants, to develop their skills and capabilities and to ensure that they are delivering high-quality, concrete insights and recommendations

Experience defining, launching, validating, and running both A/B multi-variate experiments

Experience guiding and modeling product economics: CAC, NPV, ROIC, etc

Business focused:

Guide and perform analyses related to industry, competitor, and technology dynamics and trends (e.g., market sizing, competitive landscape mapping, customer segmentation) that advise the company’s product strategy

Identify potential strategic alliances/partnerships and M&A opportunities and help lead/coordinate the related deal efforts

Stay up to date on industry trends, competition, and economic conditions in the B2C market, and provide regular updates and insights to the organization

Guide financial analyses that help in the evaluation of strategic options, including financial outlook, NPV, and scenario/sensitivity analysis

Plan, define, and complete high-volume, low cost growth experiments to assess channel viability for customer acquisition in order to advise and drive large-scale marketing investments

Ability to operationalize feedback loops connecting business and customer outcomes with KPI analyses and product management and marketing interventions

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Technology driven:

Be able to demonstrate technical fluency; comfort understanding and discussing technology concepts, schedule tradeoffs and new opportunities with data science and software engineering partners

Proficiency in statistical model toolsets

Experience with statistical modeling and analyses environments such has R-Studio, Jupyter, and Power BI

Define and manage a Digital portfolio management process and cadence (Op Mechs) for ensuring project alignment with identified Digital strategies, Goals/KPI’s and keep track of ROI

Transformational Leadership:

Build financial models and conduct scenario analysis to support decision-making and strategic planning for digital products in the B2C space

Build strong working relationships with sales, development, and support teams, to gain deep understanding of the company’s products and users.

Prepare proposals and effectively communicate ideas to enter new markets or new customer segments to the leadership team, and gain approval for investing in these ideas

Essential Education:

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!