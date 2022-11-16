Due to our continued growth, we are seeking a Product Supply Coordinator to join our busy team. Our Products Supply Coordinators execute the supply strategy for the Refining and Supply assets, in close liaison with the refineries, the asset economists, FS&M supply team and the T&S (Trading and Shipping) market facing traders.
The successful applicants will work as part of the FS&M-T&S team managing the day-to-day supply and trading within the trading bench.
To be successful in the role you will need strong communication and influencing skills. The ability to think strategically and the ability to quickly get to grips with commercial issues and distil key drivers of performance.
What you’ll be doing: