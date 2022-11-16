Job summary

Due to our continued growth, we are seeking a Product Supply Coordinator to join our busy team. Our Products Supply Coordinators execute the supply strategy for the Refining and Supply assets, in close liaison with the refineries, the asset economists, FS&M supply team and the T&S (Trading and Shipping) market facing traders.



The successful applicants will work as part of the FS&M-T&S team managing the day-to-day supply and trading within the trading bench.



To be successful in the role you will need strong communication and influencing skills. The ability to think strategically and the ability to quickly get to grips with commercial issues and distil key drivers of performance.

What you’ll be doing:

Setting and agreeing the supply trading strategy for the assets, leading co-ordination with the refinery, FS&M supply team, asset economists and traders within the team

Act to optimise the overall refinery, sales and trading margins and pricing exposure management for BP

Lead the interface between the asset and trading teams, ensuring the smooth running of the commercial processes and delivery

In conjunction with peers challenge the existing limits and constraints

Ensure delivery of a monthly performance analysis, communicate highlights and implement lessons learnt across your trading and FS&M teams.

Pro-actively develop the one team working relationship and approach between your T&S trading team and your asset interface.

Knowledge and full awareness of, and always trading within, the relevant regulatory, legal, ethical and internal compliance standards. Asking for help and notifying management and/or compliance with any issues as soon as they occur.

Input to the bench trading strategy and positions.

Responsibility for the financial performance associated with supply and trading activity to deliver value

Deliver development of company assets through identifying, developing and executing new trading opportunities and commercial strategies

Deliver development of company assets by identifying and leading execution to resolve constraints across logistics, blending, and processing.

Single point of accountability for the accurate management of the daily P&L, and pricing exposure, working closely with Trade Control to reconcile each day.

Accurately entering and checking all deals executed for your assets in the deal entry and exposure control system

Monitoring and managing working capital and compulsory stock obligations.

It’s an exciting time to join bp! We are setting out a new approach that will see us transform from an international oil company producing resources – to an integrated energy company providing solutions to customers.We are reimagining energy for people and our planet. Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero.Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, neuro diversity, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.​We operate a 60/40% hybrid model encompassing office, remote home working and a flexible working policy to offer that work life balance!