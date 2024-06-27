Job Family Group:IT&S Group
Product Analyst will be part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with data scientists, software engineers, data engineers, data managers, product owners and Portfolio managers.
You will be working with diversified team and in inclusive environment
Work as part of an Agile delivery team, typically delivering within an Agile Scrum framework. Duties will include attending daily scrums, sprint reviews, retrospectives, backlog prioritisation and improvements.
Will work closely with team to understand underlying needs and work to present information in ways that support those needs
Proactively collaborate with the Product Owner, Design/UX, Data Scientists and Business Analysts to meet the acceptance criteria
Excellent communicator and collaborative approach to use insights developed to draw out the stories and tell those to a variety of audiences (technical & non-technical). Will understand the business use case, connect data points and narratives, and suggest opportunities to explore new avenues
Will be experienced in taking sophisticated information and output from ML/Data models and redefining into actionable and engaging visualizations’
Any Engineering Graduate with specialization in Machine Learning or Data Science
Experience of reporting / visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau etc)
SQL
Analytical Problem-solving skills
Dashboard designing
Ingestion of structured and unstructured data
Transform, build, maintain, and improve visualisations providing analytical analysis and insights
Knowledge of cloud platforms such as AWS / Azure
Development/Delivery methodologies – Agile, SDLC
Experience working in a geographically disparate team.
Continuous learning and improvement attitude.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving
