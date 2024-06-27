This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Product Analyst will be part of a cross-disciplinary team, working closely with data scientists, software engineers, data engineers, data managers, product owners and Portfolio managers.

You will be working with diversified team and in inclusive environment

Key Accountabilities:

Work as part of an Agile delivery team, typically delivering within an Agile Scrum framework. Duties will include attending daily scrums, sprint reviews, retrospectives, backlog prioritisation and improvements.

Will work closely with team to understand underlying needs and work to present information in ways that support those needs

Proactively collaborate with the Product Owner, Design/UX, Data Scientists and Business Analysts to meet the acceptance criteria

Excellent communicator and collaborative approach to use insights developed to draw out the stories and tell those to a variety of audiences (technical & non-technical). Will understand the business use case, connect data points and narratives, and suggest opportunities to explore new avenues

Will be experienced in taking sophisticated information and output from ML/Data models and redefining into actionable and engaging visualizations’

Education criteria:

Any Engineering Graduate with specialization in Machine Learning or Data Science

Experience and Job Requirements:

Experience of reporting / visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau etc)

SQL

Analytical Problem-solving skills

Dashboard designing

Ingestion of structured and unstructured data

Transform, build, maintain, and improve visualisations providing analytical analysis and insights

Knowledge of cloud platforms such as AWS / Azure

Development/Delivery methodologies – Agile, SDLC

Experience working in a geographically disparate team.

Continuous learning and improvement attitude.



Travel Requirement:

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.