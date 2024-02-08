Product design lead - bp pulse

This role is not eligible for relocation

At bp, we're striving to meet the growing global demand for safe, sustainable, and affordable energy. A career in digital design is an opportunity to transform the present and invent the future.bphxd (human experience design) are designing the future of digital and sustainable products putting humans at the heart of everything we do. Our collective mission to is transform bp to a more efficient business in pursuit of our net zero ambition. This may involve developing new businesses, products, and services, or enhancing existing offers, while having space to develop your skills in all kinds of new and exciting ways.The Product Design Lead is a vital member of the Design discipline. You will promote our design standards and support the team in developing and maintaining them as the foundation for crafting cohesive experiences. Your role will be ‘hands-on’ as an Individual Contributor designing products within a Discovery Squad.You are passionate about building outstanding experiences and thinking deeply about people and the experiences we create, making them better for humans, our business, and the planet. You are a leader who cares about developing junior Product Designers while actively inputting into our discipline to continually improve the quality of our practice.



EV charging is an everchanging business, from engineering (r)evolution to standardisation and differentiation. We are on a mission to decarbonise mobility.

The Product Design Lead plays a role in ensuring bp pulse products make charging EVs extraordinarily helpful by being a market reference in user-friendliness, and easily recognisable through impeccable brand execution. Experience in customer-facing digital and/or physical products is a must. Exposure to data flows, financial products, processes, or systems is a big plus.

Part of a multi-disciplinary discovery/delivery squad, you will be working to uncover opportunities for product development, identifying, quantifying the value, and validating potential solutions with customers.

From experience mapping to prototyping solutions, working closely with UX Research to validate concepts quickly.

You will create rapid designs of varying degrees of fidelity from sketches and wireframes through to high-fidelity prototypes.

You will leverage existing libraries and work with Design Engineering to identify potential design system patterns.

Working with data – qualitative and quantitative – to inform all design decisions

Driving a user-first mentality and a design thinking methodology into everything you do. A passionate advocate of putting the user front and center with user-informed design decisions.

Actively coach, train, and inspire change for product design across bp.

A successful candidate should have experience working as a Product Design Leader on an in-house Design team or at a Design agency. Your portfolio should highlight your approach to problem-solving coupled with your skills in research, user experience, and design. Other include:

Experienced communicator, empowering and educating your team and partners on product design, including product-line concepts, narratives, and customer value propositions.

Strong skills in visual design subject areas (typography, iconography, composition, colour, composition, layout) and an advocate and champion for design system usage and Product Design quality

Knowledge of various research methods, how to structure research and essential tests to reduce the risk of confirmation and other types of bias impacting the results.

Ability to communicate critical insights cross-functionally to crucial partners, always advocating for the user.

Ability to articulate your design decisions based on user value and the problems they solve for the business.

Ability to effectively consolidate and communicate key findings and insights cross-functionally to critical partners, actively engaging with the product team and advocating for the user.

Ability to represent a design philosophy and principles.

An advocate and active user of the Design Thinking process and methodology to deliver superior user outcomes: planning, executing, and implementing the end-to-end process.

Knowledge of Agile or Lean UX or product methodologies and experience working in a collaborative, agile environment is a plus.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



