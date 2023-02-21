Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

Role Synopsis

Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale?

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?

Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make more inquisitive energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet?

Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?

If you answered yes to all these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.

Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.

The Product Manager is responsible for the definition and development of a digital product, ensuring customer need, argument, strategic alignment, feature reuse and innovation are led throughout the Product Lifecycle. Taking ownership for the global delivery, this role will lead country or domain teams to drive scale and new market entry of new product offerings.

This includes but is not limited to gathering and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.

Working closely with business leads and managers, you will be responsible for aligning multiple product work streams to a single coherent vision, ensuring revenue and customer satisfaction goals are met as well as ensuring that the product supports bp’s overall strategy and goals. This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.

This role is in an exciting new area that is responsible for creating new products and solving difficult customer problems

Key accountabilities and experience by skill categories

Human centered:

Research key customer trends and competitor activity in relation to the relevant business area

Knows how to bring customer problem discovery and user experience into the behaviors of the team and apply them effectively

Strong customer-centric approach

Able to communicate clearly and concisely

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements

Work closely with business teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment to launch new products, platforms, features and experiences which delight our customers

Business focused:

Collaborate with other product managers and business partners to create a compelling portfolio or product vision

Partner daily with DevOps squads to develop and run digital applications

Continually seeks to accelerate development strategically through external partnership or re-use of internal capabilities

Provide visibility of delivery to internal and external partners,

You'll contribute in crafting product vision and product roadmaps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Tech while managing cyber, operational and/or regulatory risks

Strong experience in data modeling and data analytics

Ability to represent business goals and set strategic direction

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills.

You will be an owner a subset of product of features

You will assist in shaping the product roadmap to bring the broader team’s vision to life

You will drive the day-to-day product development schedule from design through to release for your specific portfolio of features, own the product life cycle, and define and monitor metrics that measure the success of the product

Technology driven:

You'll partner with your technology peers and to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that solve material customer and business problems

A solid understanding of Software Development and Software Operations along with the concept of DevOps

Solid understanding and experience of Service Design including commercial and business development considerations

Experience in collaborating with teams in using relevant agile frameworks, such as Scrum and Kanban

Demonstrable ability to manage security incidents and prioritize backlogs

Solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services and application design

Strong knowledge and/or keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design

Coordinate across collaborating software development teams to drive technology integration requirements and processes

You will be responsible for defining projects, collecting requirements, writing detailed functional specifications, including user experiences in collaboration with design colleagues, and performing data driven cost/benefit analysis

Transformational Leadership

Effectively lead the planning, execution, delivery, and release of sophisticated cross-team engineering initiatives, establishing teams that continually perform at a high level

Guides teams to reflect and identify improvements and move them towards dedication, working with teams remove obstacles and resolve issues

Able to demonstrate ability to be relatable to tech and non-tech partners

You'll influence a broad set of partners across the enterprise to successfully deliver on your portfolio/product vision

You'll establish a long-term product portfolio strategy, informed by customer and business needs, to gain alignment, secure resources and overcome impediments to bring products to market

You will influence and create culture with Engineers and UX designers to solve core customer needs

Be able to demonstrate technical fluency

Essential Education: