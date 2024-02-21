Product manager – ETRM / ISO Scheduling Systems

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Essential experience and requirements

5-7 years, direct functional and technical experience in support CTRM (Commodity Trading and Risk management systems) and Scheduling systems

5-7 years of experience with RDMS

Strong functional understanding of North American Energy trading end to end business processes.

Strong functional understanding of North American ISO Markets with an emphasis on Scheduling

Knowledge of deal lifecycle, CTRM systems including but not limited to position reporting, deal modelling, risk valuation, invoicing, settlements, scheduling and pricing.

Should have experience in managing an end-to-end delivery of trade capture system.

Should have experience in system integration standard processes specifically for power operations ( Scheduling /Bidding/Auction/Rewards/ ISO integration ). Knowledge of corresponding domain information tying back to database attributes required.

). Knowledge of corresponding domain information tying back to database attributes required. Strong knowledge of ISO Scheduling Systems (i.e nMarket/PowerOptix/Adapt2/OATI) or similar products is required. Knowledge of different markets and variations required.

is required. Knowledge of different markets and variations required. Solid understanding of invoicing/contract/statement data, Settlements process, Invoice generation, transaction types

Solid understanding of ISO published statement date.

Adept in handling business changes and managing collaborator expectations.

Provide comprehensive documentation for requirements, functional design, workflows, support project tracking.

Effective management of tasks, timelines, progress reporting on tasks

Perform requirement gathering, functional analysis and functional designs

Manage communication across multiple teams, third party vendor, and multiple consulting staff.

Understanding of Software Development Life Cycle and Agile methodologies

Educational Qualification

Bachelor's degree

Desired qualifications

Working experience and knowledge of Power ETRM systems (Epsilon/ENDUR/Allegro etc.)

Support experience will be added advantage.

Exposure to AWS Cloud

Behavior and Skills

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and interact with various collaborators.

You are able to work in small teams, or alone, for project delivery.

Candidate should be able to exhibit strong analytical and problem-solving skills, to deliver high quality solutions to clients.

Candidate should be able to liaise with other teams to resolve cross functional issues.

High self-motivation and strong delivery focus

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Excellent team working skills.

Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Commodity Trading Risk Management, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Energy Trading, ETRM, Extract, transform and load, ISO Implementation, Problem Solving, Scheduling Systems



