Responsible for supporting the delivery of business analysis and consulting processes and procedures for the defined specialism using sound technical capabilities, building and maintaining effective working relationships, ensuring relevant standards are defined and maintained, and supporting delivery of process and system improvements. Specialisms: Business Analysis; Data Management and Data Science; Digital Innovation.

Innovation & Engineering



IT&S Group



We are looking for diverse, agile-minded product hard workers who are eager to help lead the way in redefining the way bp does business with our many customers.



Do you have experience in leading software development teams to solve customer problems and build new digitally enabled customer solutions? If so, join our newly formed and growing Global Product Management Community of Practice and play a significant role in helping usher bp’s agile & digital transformation!



We are looking for an experienced Digital Product Manager(s) who will play a key role in driving value with one of bp’s many customer personas by using an agile attitude and leading software development team(s). Your work will be critical to bp’s transformation strategy, and you will be empowered to solve customer problems by working collaboratively with members of our innovation & engineering teams, product leadership, and agility coaches.



As Product Manager you will be responsible for a customer facing product supporting one of our bp brands across the globe – Castrol, Air BP, Wild Bean Café, bp, Aral, Pulse or AM/PM.

You will work in a cross functional group to iterate and deliver outstanding customer experiences by using digital platforms, tools, and technologies. Using customer insights, you will work with the team to use design thinking and be responsible for the product backlog. You will lead development team(s) from Innovation & Engineering to build, improve and deliver solutions that fit with bp architecture and platform strategies and keep bp compliant with digital security policies.



Experienced Product Manager – can manage and develop a product or service through its full lifecycle to bring value for its customer.

Defining the product vision, strategy and roadmap for key strategic initiatives

Identifying commercialization opportunities, to support growth

Highly empathetic towards customers and can influence product leaders using design thinking to help develop an iterative product roadmap, including new features & regular product releases.

Develop & manages a product backlog by developing strong user stories & acceptance criteria and can prioritize based on a strong understanding of technical feasibility, value to customers, & business priorities.

Able to analyze insights & data to identify & prioritize opportunities to improve product operations, increase value to the customer & generate value to bp.

Strong partner management skills & can communicate, sell in & engage a variety of audiences, most notably the software development team.

Working in agile methodologies & using agile tools, ability to suggest improvements & product performance.

Safety critical domain, commercialization, B2B and/or aviation experience preferred

Strong data-literacy and analysis skills – can handle complex / ambiguous data.

High attention to detail – can appraise text against defined standards and classification models.

A problem-solver, able to think both analytically, and to connect to the bigger strategic picture across multiple business contexts.

Ability to influence without authority and to incorporate feedback from multiple individuals while moving projects forward.

Strong written and verbal communications, able to distil complicated ideas into clear, understandable messages



Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation internationally



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



