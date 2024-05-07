Product manager

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

You will be part of portfolio that invent, design, delivers and runs Digital Products for Fleet Customers globally and solves big complex challenges with our data and technology expertise to help bp advance a Net Zero future and reimagining energy.

Role Synopsis

Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale?

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?

Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make smarter energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet?

Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?

If you answered yes to all these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.

Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.

The Product Manager is responsible for the definition and development of a digital product, ensuring customer need, argument, strategic alignment, feature reuse and innovation are led throughout the Product Lifecycle. Taking ownership for the global delivery, this role will lead country or domain teams to drive scale and new market entry of new product offerings.

This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.

Working closely with business leads and managers, you will be responsible for aligning multiple product work streams to a single coherent vision, ensuring revenue and customer satisfaction goals are met as well as ensuring that the product supports bp’s overall strategy and goals. This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.

This role is in an exciting new area that is responsible for creating new products and solving difficult customer problems.

Key accountabilities and experience by skill categories

Human centered:

Research key customer trends and competitor activity in relation to the relevant business area to build a knowledge hub to continually improve product performance

Ability to immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs to reimagine and innovate product solutions

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements

Work closely with business teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment to launch new products, platforms, features and experiences which delight our customers

Knows how to bring customer problem discovery and user experience into the behaviors of the team and apply them optimally

Experience in collaborating with teams in using relevant agile frameworks, such as Scrum and Kanban

Strong customer-centric approach and can demonstrate how they have previously built customer need and value into their products

Business focused:

Collaborate with other product managers and business partners to create a compelling portfolio or product vision based on customer compassion, market research, regulatory guardrails, and the goals of the business to bring value

Partner daily with DevOps squads to develop and run digital applications, ensuring the voice of the customer is incorporated into the product team activity, maintaining an up-to-date delivery roadmap with a clear focus on business value

Familiarity with, at least 2 business cycles of experience with modeling product economics such as: CAC, NPV, ROIC, or other commercial measures

Continually seeks to accelerate development strategically through external partnership or re-use of internal capabilities, including our venture portfolio, identifying ‘best of breed’ features and crafting a robust buy / build / partner strategy against the product roadmap

Provide visibility of delivery to internal and external partners, raising issues as required to drive product launches

As needed, supports the management of service outcomes with suppliers and partners who provide developers to augment your team

Experience in getting the best from existing partners and understand when and how to partner to build advantage in the market

You'll contribute in crafting product vision and product roadmaps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Tech while managing cyber, operational and/or regulatory risks

You will be an owner a subset of product of features; making strategic product recommendations which are grounded in data and insights

You will assist in shaping the product roadmap to bring the broader team’s vision to life by collaborating with a cross-functional team of engineers, designers, business partners, data professionals and other team members

You will lead the day-to-day product development schedule from design through to release for your specific portfolio of features, be responsible for the product life cycle, and define and monitor metrics that measure the success of the product

Solid understanding of SDLC practices, agile practices preferred

Experience in data modeling and data analytics. Able to extract and analyze data using SQL and spreadsheets

Experience of business analytics and data platform design

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills

Technology driven:

You'll partner with your technology peers and to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that solve material customer and business problems

You'll be responsible to recommend technology investments decision by assessing opportunities for reusing enterprise solutions and building new ones with extensibility & enterprise scalability in mind

Coordinate across collaborating software development teams to drive technology integration requirements and processes

Familiarity with Design Thinking

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Experience of Software Development and Software Operations along with the concept of DevOps

Experience of Service Design including commercial and business development considerations

Experience of handling security incidents and prioritizing backlogs, providing guidance and empowering the team to perform most effectively

Must have a solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services and application design

Strong knowledge and/or keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

You will be responsible for defining projects, collecting requirements, writing detailed functional specifications, including user experiences in collaboration with design colleagues , and performing data driven cost/benefit analysis

Transformational Leadership

Effectively handle the planning, execution, delivery, and release of sophisticated cross-team engineering initiatives, establishing teams that continually perform at a high level

Guides teams to reflect and identify improvements and move them towards dedication, working with teams remove obstacles and resolve issues

Acts as coach or mentor to guide teams and individuals to adopting an agile mentality and is seen as a leader in agile behaviors and practices

You'll influence a broad set of partners across the enterprise to successfully deliver on your portfolio/product vision

You'll establish a long-term product portfolio strategy, informed by customer and business needs, to gain alignment, secure resources and overcome impediments to bring products to market

You will influence and create culture with Engineers and UX designers to solve core customer needs

Be able to demonstrate technical fluency; comfort understanding and discussing technology concepts, schedule tradeoffs and new opportunities with technical team members

Ability to communicate, collaborate and influence effectively

Essential Education:

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

