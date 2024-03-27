Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Commodity Trading team is committed to delivering improvements in safety, reliability, efficiency, business performance, and customer experience through cross-discipline integration of existing and emerging digital capabilities.



The Product Manager (PM) is a critical role in the delivery of digital products focused on solving the biggest problems facing bp as we deliver on our promise of reimagining energy for the planet. The primary focus of the PM is to drive business, customer and societal outcomes through product launch and product operations. Safe and efficient production of hydrocarbons remains a key element of bp’s business, and for many of our key producing assets, managing the assets associated with North American Gas and Power production is a major challenge.



Individual candidate will work directly with the clients gathering requirements to align technology with business strategy and goals. Some knowledge of energy trading and risk management process across front, mid, and back-office functionality with similar experience with ISO scheduling and settlements is preferred. Previous experience gathering business requirements and creating formal business arguments, user stories and design documentation. Growth opportunity using Agile project management principles, leading and guiding delivery through the entire system life cycle.



Job Description:

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Experience in supporting the development and/or deployment of digital products in North American Power and Trading

A track record of delivering performance enhancements to the above business inclusive of improving the safety, reliability, and efficiency of activities, optimizing performance and reducing costs.

Experienced in delivering proof of concept/proof of value activities in support of on boarding new technologies/capabilities.

Experience working in and collaborating with multi-discipline global teams and/or collaborators.

Adhere to bp’s values & behaviors, and ethics & compliance principles as demonstrated through words, actions and decisions!

Key Accountabilities

Represent the voice of the customer.

Influence the team and cross-functional partners towards alignment and execution.

Identify the key requirements and features for products and understand their value to customer and partner collaborators.

Refine requirements to detailed user stories and acceptance criteria that may include technical requirements.

Work closely with Technical Lead, Product Designers and Engineering managers to analyze and prioritize stories, epics, and tasks to deliver the product strategy and value for the business.

Work cross-functionally to manage bottlenecks, provide critical issue management, anticipate and make trade-offs, balance the business needs versus technical constraints.

Become an expert on the product, the market, relevant technology and the competition / vendor landscape.

Helps drive the development of product release plans and set expectation for the delivery of new functionality.

Mitigate impediments impacting successful team completion of Release/Sprint Goals.

Report on the progress of development and call out where appropriate.

Support demonstrations of the product to internal and external collaborators.

Represent the Product function.

Define metrics and KPIs used to measure the success of the features your team builds.

Build and maintain supporting documentation relating to the product and its launch.

Develop and deploy training to support product deployment and organizational upskill, including orchestration of change management

Champion Product culture

Essential Education

Bachelor's degree in engineering, computer sciences or physical sciences field preferred or equivalent product management experience

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Combine creativity with thoughtful experimentation and iteration to find the ideas that resonate with users.

You are flexible, adaptable and are able to align with the rest of the squad.

You know how to inspire, empower, and support a team to get things done.

Comfortable driving projects from start to finish, with a predictable cadence, involving multiple partners from diverse subject areas.

Excited about building products in a constantly evolving landscape and are good at dealing with ambiguity.

Strong social skills, and sensitivity to the needs of a geographically-distributed team.

A passion for Production Management

You have ideally some sand management experience or interest.

You’re a go-getter and have the ability to dive right in!

Think innovatively and are able to articulate a vision.

A strong storytelling communication style and are able to influence using this.

You are a solution-focused problem solver.

Your attention to detail is strong and something you take pride in!

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Group Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.