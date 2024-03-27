Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.
The Commodity Trading team is committed to delivering improvements in safety, reliability, efficiency, business performance, and customer experience through cross-discipline integration of existing and emerging digital capabilities.
The Product Manager (PM) is a critical role in the delivery of digital products focused on solving the biggest problems facing bp as we deliver on our promise of reimagining energy for the planet. The primary focus of the PM is to drive business, customer and societal outcomes through product launch and product operations. Safe and efficient production of hydrocarbons remains a key element of bp’s business, and for many of our key producing assets, managing the assets associated with North American Gas and Power production is a major challenge.
Individual candidate will work directly with the clients gathering requirements to align technology with business strategy and goals. Some knowledge of energy trading and risk management process across front, mid, and back-office functionality with similar experience with ISO scheduling and settlements is preferred. Previous experience gathering business requirements and creating formal business arguments, user stories and design documentation. Growth opportunity using Agile project management principles, leading and guiding delivery through the entire system life cycle.
Bachelor's degree in engineering, computer sciences or physical sciences field preferred or equivalent product management experience
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
