About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero.

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

Role Synopsis

Are you passionate about solving complex business problems at scale?

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?

Do you want to work alongside traders in a dynamic environment where time matters, and everyone is always looking for the next edge?

If you answered yes to all these questions, then product management at bp and this role may be a good fit for you.

Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.

The Product Manager is responsible for the definition and development of a digital product, ensuring customer need, argument, strategic alignment, feature reuse and innovation are led throughout the Product Lifecycle. This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and communicating customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.

Working closely with business leads and traders, you will be responsible for aligning multiple product work streams to a single coherent vision, ensuring revenue and customer satisfaction goals are met as well as ensuring that the product supports bp’s overall strategy and goals. This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.

Refining, Products and Trading is bp’s oil trading division. This highly dynamic and profitable business employs 100s of traders across the globe. This role is to help build out RPT’s arbitrage and blending product to enable those traders to make better decisions, secure more business and make more money for the company.

Key accountabilities and experience by skill categories

Human centered:

Ability to immerse yourself in knowing your customer(s) needs to reimagine and innovate product solutions.

Demonstrable track record of discovering customer needs and translating them into inspirational, innovative solutions and detailed product requirements.

Work closely with business teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment to launch new products, platforms, features and experiences which delight our customers.

Knows how to bring customer problem discovery and user experience into the behaviors of the team and apply them optimally.

Experience in collaborating with teams in using relevant agile frameworks, such as Scrum and Kanban.

Strong customer-centric approach and can demonstrate how they have previously built customer need and value into their products.

Business focused:

Collaborate with other product managers and business stakeholders to create a compelling product vision based on customer compassion, market research, regulatory guardrails, and the goals of the business to add new value.

Partner daily with DevOps squads to develop and run digital applications, ensuring the voice of the customer is incorporated into the product team activity, maintaining an up-to-date delivery roadmap with a clear focus on business value.

Provide visibility of delivery to internal and external partners, raising issues as required to drive product launches.

As needed, supports the management of service outcomes with suppliers and partners who provide developers to augment your team.

You'll contribute in crafting product vision and product roadmaps with an agile delivery approach in partnership with Tech while managing cyber, operational and/or regulatory risks.

You will be an owner a subset of product of features; making strategic product recommendations which are grounded in data and insights.

You will assist in shaping the product roadmap to bring the broader team’s vision to life by collaborating with a cross-functional team of engineers, designers, business partners, data professionals and other team members.

You will lead the day-to-day product development schedule from design through to release for your specific portfolio of features, own the product life cycle, and define and monitor metrics that measure the success of the product.

Solid understanding of SDLC practices, agile practices preferred.

Experience in data modeling and data analytics. Able to extract and analyze data using SQL and spreadsheets.

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills.

Technology driven:

You'll partner with your technology peers and to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that solve material business problems

You'll be responsible to recommend technology investments decision by assessing opportunities for reusing enterprise solutions and building new ones with extensibility & enterprise scalability in mind

Coordinate across collaborating software development teams to drive technology integration requirements and processes

Familiarity with Design Thinking

Experience of Software Development and Software Operations along with the concept of DevOps

Experience of prioritizing backlogs, providing guidance and empowering the team to perform most optimally

Must have a solid grasp of software-as-a-service, web services, service design & application design

Strong knowledge and/or keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

You will be responsible for defining projects, collecting requirements, writing detailed functional specifications, including user experiences in collaboration with design colleagues, and performing data driven cost/benefit analysis

Transformational Leadership

Effectively manage the planning, execution, delivery, and release of sophisticated cross-team engineering initiatives, establishing teams that continually perform at a high level

Guides teams to reflect and identify improvements and move them towards dedication, working with teams remove obstacles and resolve issues

Acts as coach or mentor to guide teams and individuals to adopting an agile mentality and is seen as a leader in agile behaviors and practices

You'll influence a broad set of partners across the enterprise to successfully deliver on your product vision

You'll establish a long-term product strategy, informed by customer and business needs, to gain alignment, secure resources and overcome impediments to bring products to market

You will influence and create culture with Engineers and UX designers to solve core customer needs. You’ll therefore need to demonstrate the ability to successfully influence collaborators without formal authority, leading cross functional teams across geographies and business units

Be able to demonstrate technical fluency; comfort understanding and discussing technology concepts, schedule tradeoffs and new opportunities with technical team members

Ability to communicate, collaborate and influence effectively

Key characteristics of senior product leaders:

Intellectually curious: comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.

Communicator & Influencer: comfortable influencing a group of executives as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.

Do-er: you're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with other leaders to remove impediments for your team; you are a leader obsessed with delivering value in an iterative way focusing on minimum viable products that, ultimately, lead to minimum lovable experiences.

Passionate & customer focus: you care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long-lasting relationships.

Learner: you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions

Teammate: you enjoy working with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to coach others and be a mentor in product development. You are an expert in guiding pods/ sprint team towards outcomes for the business.



Essential Education:

Business, Economics, STEM degree, MBA or equivalent experience

Desirable Knowledge/Experience :

Commodity trading in particular physical oil trading

Development of specific solutions, rather than configuration of COTS packages

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



