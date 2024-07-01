Product manager

This role is eligible for relocation within country

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with complex strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

What you can expect from us!

Our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion:

At bp, you could be part of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) which belief in the power of inclusion, deeper connections, and shared experiences. The BRGs’ dedication to growth at all levels helps employees feel more engaged and energized. The BRGs break down barriers, so we can all do better together.

They provide a place for employees to learn and share knowledge, to connect, and to improve. The BRGs focus on and encourage talent engagement, development, and retention while creating a broadened sense of community and inclusion for bp employees. The groups cultivate leadership growth by involving employees in developmental opportunities they would not otherwise have access to. Formal and informal mentoring also helps employees develop their professional goals and connect with colleagues.

Role Synopsis

Are you passionate about solving sophisticated customer and business problems at scale?

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?

Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make more thoughtful energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet?

If this sounds like you to all these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.

Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.

The Product Manager is responsible for the definition and development of a digital product, ensuring customer need, argument, strategic alignment, feature reuse and innovation are led throughout the Product Lifecycle. Taking ownership for the global delivery, this role will lead country or domain teams to drive scale and new market entry of new product offerings.

This includes but is not limited to capturing and prioritizing product features at the strategic runway level; understanding and presenting customer requirements; shaping the product strategy and vision; and ensuring effective cost and revenue management.

Working closely with business leads and managers and responsible for aligning multiple product work streams to a single coherent vision, ensuring revenue and customer satisfaction goals are met as well as ensuring that the product supports bp’s overall strategy and goals. This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will bring day to day accountability and performance management to the product.

Key accountabilities and experience

Work closely with subsurface and wells teams, leaders, science, and engineering teams in an agile development environment to launch new products, platforms, features and experiences which delight our customers.

Experience in collaborating with teams in using relevant agile frameworks, such as Scrum and Kanban

Collaborate with other product managers and business collaborators to build a compelling portfolio or product vision based on customer compassion, market research, regulatory guardrails, and the goals of the business to bring value.

Familiarity with, at least 2 business cycles of experience with modelling product economics such as: CAC, NPV, ROIC, or other commercial measures

You will be an owner a subset of product of features; making strategic product recommendations which are grounded in data and insights.

You will assist in crafting the product roadmap to bring the broader team’s vision to life by collaborating with a cross-functional team of engineers, designers, business partners, data professionals and other team members.

Minimum 8 years of experience in understanding of SDLC practices, agile practices preferred.

An engineering graduate experience in data modelling and data analytics. Able to extract and analyse data using SQL and spreadsheets.

You partner with Technology leaders to influence end-state architecture and drive secure, resilient, performant, and scalable technology solutions that solve material customer and business problems.

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Experience of Service Design including commercial and business development considerations

Experience of leading security incidents and prioritizing backlogs, providing mentorship and empowering the team to perform most optimally.

You will be responsible for defining projects, collecting requirements, writing detailed functional specifications, including user experiences in collaboration with design colleagues, and executing data driven cost/benefit analysis.

Be able to demonstrate technical fluency; comfort understanding and discussing technology concepts, schedule tradeoffs and new opportunities with technical team members



