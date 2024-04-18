Product manager - Sand Management

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

Role Synopsis

The Production Management & Reliability Product Line is committed to delivering improvements in safety, reliability, efficiency, business performance, and customer experience through cross-discipline integration of existing and emerging digital capabilities.

The Product Manager (PM) is a critical role in the delivery of digital products focused on solving the biggest problems facing bp as we deliver on our promise of reimagining energy for the planet. The primary focus of the PM is to drive business, customer and societal outcomes through product launch and product operations.

Safe and efficient production of hydrocarbons remains a key element of bp’s business, and for many of our key producing assets, managing the sand associated with O&G production is a major challenge. Over the past few years, sand related production deferrals average 20+mboed, while presenting a material safety risk to our operations. The digital strategy is fundamental to consistently and reliably predicting sand related issues while standardizing the approach and supplementing end user experience to positively impact the safety and productivity of our wells.

Key Accountabilities

Represent the voice of the customer.

Influence the team and cross-functional partners towards alignment and execution.

Identify the key requirements and features for products and understand their value to customer and partners stakeholders.

Refine requirements to detailed user stories and acceptance criteria that may include technical requirements.

Work closely with UX Researchers, Product Designers and Engineering managers to analyze and prioritize stories, epics and tasks to deliver the product strategy and value for the business.

Define key-metrics for product success.

Become an expert on the product, the market, relevant technology and the competition / vendor landscape.

Help drive the development of product release plans and set expectation for the delivery of new functionality.

Mitigate impediments impacting successful team completion of Release/Sprint Goals.

Report on the progress of development and raise concerns where appropriate.

Support demonstrations of the product to internal and external collaborators.

Define metrics used to measure the success of the features your team builds.

Build and maintain supporting documentation relating to the product and its launch.

Develop and deploy training to support product deployment and organizational upskill, including orchestration of change management.

Essential Education

Bachelor's degree in engineering, computer sciences or physical sciences subject area preferred or equivalent product management experience.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Experience in supporting the development and/or deployment of digital products in hydrocarbon operations areas of subsurface, wells or production.

You have ideally some sand management experience or interest.

A track record of delivering performance enhancements to the above business inclusive of improving the safety, reliability, and efficiency of activities, optimizing performance and reducing costs.

Experienced in delivering proof of concept/proof of value activities in support of on boarding new technologies/capabilities.

Experience working in and collaborating with multi-discipline global teams and/or collaborators.

Adhere to bp’s values & behaviors, and ethics & compliance principles as demonstrated through words, actions and decisions.

Desirable criteria & qualifications

Combine creativity with thoughtful experimentation and iteration to find the ideas that resonate with users.

You are flexible, adaptable and can align with the rest of the squad.

You know how to inspire, empower, and support a team to get things done.

You are comfortable driving projects from start to finish, with a predictable cadence, involving multiple partners from diverse subject areas.

You are excited about building products in a constantly evolving landscape and are good at dealing with ambiguity.

Strong social skills, and sensitivity to the needs of a geographically distributed team.

You think innovatively and can articulate a vision.

You have a strong storytelling communication style and can influence using this.

You are a solution-focused problem solver.

Your attention to detail is strong and something you take pride in!

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We encourage our employees to be part of Business Resource Groups (BRGs) with belief believe in the power of inclusion, deeper connections, and shared experiences. They provide a place for employees to learn and share knowledge, to connect, and to improve. The BRGs focus on and encourage talent engagement, development, and retention while creating a broadened sense of community and inclusion for bp employees.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Digital Product Management, Sand Management (Inactive)



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.