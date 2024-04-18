Product manager - Sand Management

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
The Production Management & Reliability Product Line is committed to delivering improvements in safety, reliability, efficiency, business performance, and customer experience through cross-discipline integration of existing and emerging digital capabilities.
The Product Manager (PM) is a critical role in the delivery of digital products focused on solving the biggest problems facing bp as we deliver on our promise of reimagining energy for the planet. The primary focus of the PM is to drive business, customer and societal outcomes through product launch and product operations.
Safe and efficient production of hydrocarbons remains a key element of bp’s business, and for many of our key producing assets, managing the sand associated with O&G production is a major challenge. Over the past few years, sand related production deferrals average 20+mboed, while presenting a material safety risk to our operations. The digital strategy is fundamental to consistently and reliably predicting sand related issues while standardizing the approach and supplementing end user experience to positively impact the safety and productivity of our wells.
Bachelor's degree in engineering, computer sciences or physical sciences subject area preferred or equivalent product management experience.
