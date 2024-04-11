Product operation manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

At bp, our Product Operations Managers are pivotal in ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of digital product development and delivery. This role demands collaboration across various digital domains, including product management, engineering, and design, to streamline processes and drive successful outcomes.

Responsibilities:

Collaborative Alignment:

Engage closely with product managers, engineers, designers, and other teams to ensure alignment on product objectives, timelines, and priorities.

Foster communication and collaboration among diverse departments to enhance overall product development processes.

Process Enhancement:

Identify and implement process improvements to enhance the efficiency of product development and delivery.

Analyze existing workflows, identify bottlenecks, and develop strategies to streamline operations.

Project Oversight:

Supervise the execution of product development projects, ensuring adherence to schedules and budgets.

Define project timelines, milestones, and deliverables, and coordinate with various teams to meet these objectives.

Data Analysis and Reporting:

Utilize data to track key performance indicators (KPIs) related to product development and operations.

Provide regular reports and analysis to stakeholders, highlighting areas for improvement and making data-driven recommendations.

Risk Mitigation:

Identify potential risks and challenges in product development processes and collaborate with teams to mitigate these risks.

Develop contingency plans to address unexpected issues that may arise during the product development lifecycle.

Resource Management:

Collaborate with resource managers to ensure the availability of necessary personnel, tools, and technologies to support product development initiatives.

Optimize resource allocation to improve productivity and minimize bottlenecks.

Continuous Improvement:

Foster a culture of continuous improvement by encouraging feedback, learning from past experiences, and implementing standard methodologies.

Stay informed about industry trends, emerging technologies, and new methodologies to incorporate relevant improvements.

Stakeholder Engagement:

Maintain effective communication with partners, including executives, team members, and external partners.

Provide updates on project status, highlight achievements, and address concerns or challenges.

Quality Assurance:

Collaborate with quality assurance teams to ensure that products meet specified quality standards and align with customer expectations.

Customer Satisfaction:

Monitor customer feedback and collaborate with relevant teams to address issues, improve customer satisfaction, and contribute to the overall success of the product.

The role of a Product Operations Manager requires a combination of project management skills, critical thinking, and strong interpersonal abilities to effectively coordinate and optimize product development processes.

If you're passionate about designing intuitive products and inspiring change that impacts millions of customers, making more thoughtful energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet, then a career in product at bp may be the perfect fit for you.

Skill categories:

Business Focus:

Develop and implement standard methodologies for wider dissemination to business collaborators, including methodologies and new tools.

Demonstrate a track record of results orientation, navigating ambiguity, and evolving needs in a fast-paced entrepreneurial environment.

Possess strong analytical skills and proficiency in business analytics, along with experience in portfolio management and project finance.

Technology Driven:

Partner with Technology and Design to manage and optimize tools across roadmapping, project management, analytics, and session replay.

Collaborate with Data and Analytics to make data more accessible, measure customer and product metrics demonstrating telemetry and dashboards, and deliver powerful product insights.

Maintain knowledge and interest in emerging tools and technologies, along with proficiency in Microsoft Office.

Transformational:

Serve as an ambassador of change and new ways of working.

Standardize communications across the organization, maintaining templates, guidelines, references, and resources for product managers.

Demonstrate experience in effectively networking and influencing across organizations, with excellent communication and presentation skills.

Key characteristics of a product operations manager:

Intellectually Curious: Comfortable navigating between big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision.

Communicator & Influencer: Able to influence leaders and communicate product vision clearly to associates and partners, while being open to diverse communication styles.

Do-er: Biased toward action, committed to delivering value iteratively, and willing to make trade-offs to remove impediments for the team.

Passionate & Customer Focused: Cares about growing others, connecting with customers to understand their needs, and building long-lasting relationships. Learner: Eager to learn new things or technologies, with a preference for internal solutions before building new.

Team Player: Enjoys working with diverse people, driving the team toward common goals, and supporting teammates through coaching and collaboration.

Requirements:

Experience in an operations role within a fast-paced digital business.

Strong knowledge and interest in emerging tools and technologies.

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills.

Excellent communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills.

Why Join Our Team?

At bp, we offer an exceptional working environment and employee benefits, including an open and inclusive culture, work-life balance, learning and development opportunities, life and health insurance, medical care packages, and more. We support diversity and inclusion, crafting an environment where everyone is respected and treated fairly. We provide benefits to enable work-life balance, including flexible working options and collaboration spaces in modern office environments. Reinvent your career with us as we meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

