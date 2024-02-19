Entity:Innovation & Engineering
IT&S Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
At bp our Product Operations Managers play a crucial role in ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of digital product development and delivery within the company. This role requires collaboration across our digital disciplines, including product management, engineering and design, to streamline processes and drive successful product outcomes.
The role of a Product Operations Manager requires a combination of project management skills, strategic thinking, and strong interpersonal abilities to effectively coordinate and optimize product development processes.
Ability to build and demonstrate the capabilities of a hard-working team, as well as business partners across the enterprise. Develop innovation, drive critical decisions, hold business partners accountable, and be able to consistently deliver results and present to senior leaders
Ability to deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs
You'll strengthen the product feedback loops by creating and handling user feedback, opinions, and suggestions to improve the product
You’ll improve the customer experience by helping the team in understanding the same through insights delivered via interviews, feedback, testing, and experimentation.
Through partnerships with digital design and product analytics, the insights derived will advise future product decisions that lead to product improvements, improved CX and increased product success.
You'll develop and implement standard processes more widely to business customers as well as methodologies and new tools
Demonstrable record of results' orientation. Displays a driven focus on achieving both short and long term goals and able to drive and implement an agenda while navigating ambiguity and evolving needs
Successful track record of thriving in a fast paced ambitious and dynamic environment.
Familiarity with LEAN Product development and work - business model canvases, lean product canvases
Strong analytical and problem-solving skill Fundamentals in business analytics.
Strong business-focused problem-solving skills
You'll partner with Technology and Design to handle and optimise tools across road mapping, project management, user testing, user feedback, analytics, session replay, tag management, etc
You’ll partner with Data and Analytics to make data more easily accessible, allow for the measurement of customer and product metrics using telemetry and dashboards, and deliver powerful product insights.
Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies
Proficiency in Microsoft Office.
You'll became an ambassador of change and new ways of working
You’ll maintain templates, guidelines, references, and resources for product managers!
You’ll standardize communications across the organization!
Communicate findings/recommendations with management and support business collaboration discussions with key customers
Proven experience to optimally network and influence across organizations, and to create alignment across multiple teams
Superb communication and presentation skills, with the ability to optimally convey sophisticated ideas to a diverse audience including tech and non-tech teammates
Comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.
Comfortable influencing a group of leaders as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.
You're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with others to remove impediments for your team; you obsessed with delivering value in an iterative way.
You care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.
We have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions before building new.
We enjoy working with a diverse set of people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to mentor others and support teammates.
At least 5 years experience in an operations role within a fast-paced digital business
Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.