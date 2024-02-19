This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

IT&S Group



Job Description:

At bp our Product Operations Managers play a crucial role in ensuring the efficiency and effectiveness of digital product development and delivery within the company. This role requires collaboration across our digital disciplines, including product management, engineering and design, to streamline processes and drive successful product outcomes.

Responsibilities:

Work closely with product managers, engineers, designers, and other teams to ensure alignment on product goals, timelines, and priorities.

Facilitate communication and collaboration among different departments to enhance overall product development processes.

Identify and implement process improvements to enhance the efficiency of product development and delivery.

Analyze existing workflows, identify bottlenecks, and develop strategies to streamline operations.

Supervise the execution of product development projects, ensuring that they stay on schedule and within budget.

Define project timelines, breakthroughs, and work, and coordinate with various teams to meet these objectives.

Apply data to track key performance indicators (critical metrics) related to product development and operations.

Provide regular reports and analysis to customers, highlighting areas for improvement and making data-driven recommendations.

Identify potential risks and challenges in product development processes and work multi-functionally with teams to mitigate these risks.

Develop contingency plans to address unexpected issues that may arise during the product development lifecycle.

Collaborate with resource managers to ensure that the vital personnel, tools, and technologies are available to support product development initiatives.

Optimize resource allocation to improve productivity and minimize bottlenecks.

Cultivate a culture of continuous improvement by encouraging feedback, learning from past experiences, and implementing best practices.

Stay informed about industry trends, emerging technologies, and new methodologies to incorporate relevant improvements.

Maintain effective communication with stakeholders, including executives, team members, and external partners.

Provide updates on project status, highlight achievements, and address concerns or challenges.

Collaborate with quality assurance teams to ensure that products meet specified quality standards and are aligned with customer expectations.

Supervise customer feedback and work with relevant teams to address issues, improve customer satisfaction, and contribute to the overall success of the product.

The role of a Product Operations Manager requires a combination of project management skills, strategic thinking, and strong interpersonal abilities to effectively coordinate and optimize product development processes.

Skill Categories

Ability to build and demonstrate the capabilities of a hard-working team, as well as business partners across the enterprise. Develop innovation, drive critical decisions, hold business partners accountable, and be able to consistently deliver results and present to senior leaders

Ability to deeply immerse yourself in knowing your internal and/or external customer(s) needs

You'll strengthen the product feedback loops by creating and handling user feedback, opinions, and suggestions to improve the product

You’ll improve the customer experience by helping the team in understanding the same through insights delivered via interviews, feedback, testing, and experimentation.

Through partnerships with digital design and product analytics, the insights derived will advise future product decisions that lead to product improvements, improved CX and increased product success.

You'll develop and implement standard processes more widely to business customers as well as methodologies and new tools

Demonstrable record of results' orientation. Displays a driven focus on achieving both short and long term goals and able to drive and implement an agenda while navigating ambiguity and evolving needs

Successful track record of thriving in a fast paced ambitious and dynamic environment.

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and work - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Strong analytical and problem-solving skill Fundamentals in business analytics.

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills

You'll partner with Technology and Design to handle and optimise tools across road mapping, project management, user testing, user feedback, analytics, session replay, tag management, etc

You’ll partner with Data and Analytics to make data more easily accessible, allow for the measurement of customer and product metrics using telemetry and dashboards, and deliver powerful product insights.

Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Proficiency in Microsoft Office.

You'll became an ambassador of change and new ways of working

You’ll maintain templates, guidelines, references, and resources for product managers!

You’ll standardize communications across the organization!

Communicate findings/recommendations with management and support business collaboration discussions with key customers

Proven experience to optimally network and influence across organizations, and to create alignment across multiple teams

Superb communication and presentation skills, with the ability to optimally convey sophisticated ideas to a diverse audience including tech and non-tech teammates

Key Characteristics of a Product Operations Manager:

Comfortable navigating between the big ideas and executional realities to create an achievable strategic product vision. Comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.

Comfortable influencing a group of leaders as well as communicating your product vision clearly to your associates and partners. You can be open to different communication styles and listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.

You're biased toward action and are willing to make commitments and trade-offs with others to remove impediments for your team; you obsessed with delivering value in an iterative way.

You care about growing others and bringing them together around what's possible. You have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.

We have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions before building new.

We enjoy working with a diverse set of people and driving the team toward a common goal. You are also able to mentor others and support teammates.

Requirements

At least 5 years experience in an operations role within a fast-paced digital business

Superb communication, presentation, and interpersonal skills

Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Strong business-focused problem-solving skills



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Business Acumen, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Data cleansing and transformation, Data domain knowledge, Data Integration, Data Management, Data Manipulation, Data Sourcing, Data strategy and governance, Data Structures and Algorithms, Data visualization and interpretation, Digital Security, Extract, transform and load, Problem Solving



Legal Disclaimer:

