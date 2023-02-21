Product strategist

Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.

Role Synopsis

Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale?

Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?

Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make more inquisitive energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet?

Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?

If you answered yes to all these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.

BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effective and new business models.

Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.

Product Strategists identify new opportunities to create a product, assesses existing product performance, and creates long term strategic plans for new product lines within the company. The day-to-day activities of a product strategist will include research and analysis, strategic planning of product performance, and developing new product lines building on the previous two areas of research and existing product performance.

This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will be able to conduct the research yourself, develop product performance metrics and dashboard, and deliver future product line strategy. You will be expected to develop customer onboarding programs to understand current product value, build financial models to validate your ideas for new product lines, and build the right artefacts to communicate them effectively.

Key accountabilities and experience by skill categories

Human centered:

Gather and analyze customer data to understand their needs, preferences, and behaviors

See opportunities that are not readily apparent and build the case for completing those opportunities.

Collaborate with a team of product strategy professionals, quantitative marketers, designers, including managers, analysts, and consultants

Experience defining, launching, validating, and managing both A/B multi-variate experiments

Experience guiding and modeling product economics: CAC, NPV, ROIC, etc

Business focused:

Guide and perform analyses related to industry, competitor, and technology dynamics and trends

Identify potential strategic alliances/partnerships and M&A opportunities and help lead/coordinate the related deal efforts

Inform and lead the development of recommendations and the strategy for growth

Stay up to date on industry trends, competition, and economic conditions in the B2C market

Guide financial analyses that help in the evaluation of strategic options

Plan, define, and complete high-volume, low cost growth experiments to assess channel viability for customer acquisition in order to inform and drive large-scale marketing investments

Ability to operationalize feedback loops connecting business and customer outcomes with KPI analyses and product management and marketing interventions

Familiarity with LEAN Product development and deliverables - business model canvases, lean product canvases

Excellent fundamentals in business analytics and data platform design

Strong experience in data modeling and data analytics

Technology driven:

Be able to demonstrate technical fluency

Proficiency in statistical model toolsets

Proficiency in product telemetry and metrics thinking, planning, and toolsets

Proficiency in Microsoft Office and financial modeling software

Experience with statistical modeling and analyses environments such has R-Studio, Jupyter, and Power BI

Strong knowledge and a keen interest in emerging tools and technologies

Transformational Leadership

Build financial models and conduct scenario analysis to support decision-making and strategic planning for digital products in the B2C space

Build strong working relationships with sales, development, and support teams

Prepare proposals and effectively communicate ideas to enter new markets or new customer segments to the leadership team

Communicate findings/recommendations with management and support business collaboration discussions with key team members

Influence a broad set of senior executives across the enterprise and your organization who are partners or delivery partners

Demonstrable experience to effectively network and influence across organizations, and to create alignment across multiple teams

Key characteristics of senior product leaders

Intellectually curious: comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.

Communicator & Influencer: comfortable influencing partners. Is open to different communication styles and able to listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.

Do-er: you're biased toward action and are a leader with delivering value in an iterative way

Passionate & customer focus: you have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.

Learner: you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions

Team player: you enjoy working with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal.

Essential Education: