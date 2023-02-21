At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re owning the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.
And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!
We believe our portfolio of businesses and investments in growth and transformation will result in a company with the scale, brand, capabilities, talent, and values to succeed as the digital revolution transforms our society, our industry and our planet.
Are you passionate about solving complex customer and business problems at scale?
Do you dream of well-designed and intuitive products and customer experiences?
Do you want to be the one who introduces change to help tens of millions of customers make more inquisitive energy choices for themselves, their families, and the planet?
Do you want to change the way people access and consume secure, sustainable energy?
If you answered yes to all these questions, then product management at bp may be a fit for you.
BP has embarked on an ambitious plan to modernize and transform using digital technologies to drive efficiency, effective and new business models.
Product Management at bp is a booming, vibrant craft that requires reimagining the status quo, finding value creation opportunities, and driving innovative and sustainable customer experiences through technology.
Product Strategists identify new opportunities to create a product, assesses existing product performance, and creates long term strategic plans for new product lines within the company. The day-to-day activities of a product strategist will include research and analysis, strategic planning of product performance, and developing new product lines building on the previous two areas of research and existing product performance.
This is a hands-on role with the expectation that you will be able to conduct the research yourself, develop product performance metrics and dashboard, and deliver future product line strategy. You will be expected to develop customer onboarding programs to understand current product value, build financial models to validate your ideas for new product lines, and build the right artefacts to communicate them effectively.
Human centered:
Intellectually curious: comfortable with ambiguity, a hunger to learn and a seeker of new challenges.
Communicator & Influencer: comfortable influencing partners. Is open to different communication styles and able to listen carefully to diverse sets of ideas.
Do-er: you're biased toward action and are a leader with delivering value in an iterative way
Passionate & customer focus: you have a desire and ability to connect with our external or internal customers to fully understand their needs and build long lasting relationships.
Learner: you have an appetite to learn new things or new technologies all while exhibiting humbleness when exploring unknown technologies; you will seek for internal solutions
Team player: you enjoy working with diverse people and driving the team toward a common goal.