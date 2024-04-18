Production Accounting Midstream Analyst

Job summary

Production & Operations



Finance Group



Role Synopsis

Production Accounting (PA) encompasses a coordinated range of production activities from wellhead to the point of sale or discharge, which ensures bp’s production entitlement and the reporting of produced hydrocarbons in compliance with applicable laws and commercial agreements. PA is part of the Accounting Organization (ARC) within bpx energy.

The PA Midstream Analyst is accountable for daily transactional support of the Midstream Measurement and Allocation process, as well as providing business analyst support to ensure the accurate and complete data capture within the PA process. Key responsibilities include the validation of the production data, data entry to the corporate accounting system (PRA/SAP), reconciliation of data quality and integrity issues, and reporting of key process outputs and measures. The delivery of PA to the required standards, in line with applicable commercial agreements and regulations, is a critical component of generating and protecting value for bpx.

Key Accountabilities

Production Accounting Processes

Required Midstream meter data capture from Midstream Operations and other sources.

Own BPX Measurement and Allocation system allocation processes in relation to Midstream assets (MMS and Aquarius).

Handle daily validation and approval of production data into the corporate volume reporting systems, including the resolution of inaccurate/incomplete data.

Lead the necessary functions to input production data into the system including the resolution of all upload errors.

Manage the necessary functions to allocate the production data within the system including the resolution of all theoretical and allocation errors.

Verify and ensure the accuracy of all production reporting for the Midstream assets, which may include the creation of requested reports on a weekly, monthly, quarterly, and annual basis.

Own and drive linkages relating to other production systems within BPX (Cygnet, EDH, Profisee, etc.).

Ensure compliance with BP group reporting standards.

Ensure compliance with regulatory and commercial agreement standards.

Help craft new PA processes and procedures which support operational initiatives.

Stakeholder Management and Optimization

Ensure delivery of accurate and timely production and allocation data to the appointed 3rd Party Allocator.

Lead/Integrate PA relationships across the functions (Operations, IT&S, Midstream, GBS, base management, Legal, Finance and Accounting).

Handle external relationships with key contacts (Devon, Lewis, TRRC, etc.).

Supervise and prioritize PA involvement for major projects, third party business and infrastructure access as designated within ARC strategy and priorities.

Educational Requirements

- University Degree (Bachelor's) or equivalent experience from an accredited university.

Essential Experience and Skills

-Oil & Gas Industry experience desired.

The candidate should demonstrate the following skills:

Solid ability to communicate effectively in both verbal and formal written correspondence.

Ability to query data and convert to high level messages with meaningful and informative management information.

Self-starter with a bias for action-oriented problem solving.

Ability to manage multiple/conflicting priorities and deliver under pressure.

Looks for innovative ways for continuous improvement and efficiency.

Strong analytical and communication skills.

Dedication to delivery is essential

Salary

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $81,000-109,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



