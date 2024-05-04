Production Chemist - TSI

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

About bpTSI:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Intent:

The Production Chemistry Engineer is responsible for supporting and guiding with respect to chemical applications used in oil and gas production to ensure safe, efficient, and reliable operations. These applications include chemistries for flow assurance, crude dehydration, foam suppression, and emulsion control, produced and injected water management and corrosion mitigation in flowlines, processes and export.

This role will support production operations with production chemistry insights across several regions, with the goal of optimizing performance, maintain compliance with recognized standards and regulations, and early adoption of practices and innovations present on the industry.

Working with various teams, sub-functions, and contractors, the Production Chemistry Engineer responds to process-related challenges, supports the implementation of practical solutions, emphasizing risk reduction, production streamlining, defect elimination through the monitoring of chemistry threats and the health of the barriers in place to mitigate these threats.

This is a technical support role, as a resource for the global production chemistry teams, the role will participate / research in codifying standard processes and continuous improvement into technical standards, support their implementation and self-verification across operating entities in addition to supporting laboratory standard processes.

Responsibilities

Core responsibilities:

Provide Production Chemistry and process expertise for teams & squads across P&O (Operations, Maintenance & Reliability, Projects Ops, TAR) as required to handle threats.

Provide support to operations to ensure adequate management of chemical applications in support flow assurance and process efficiency; support technical discussions on emulsions, hydrates, waxes, scale, solids and asphaltene related challenges.

Providing capability and support for operations teams, to ensure process efficiency, lead on emulsion breaking, desalting, and product quality.

Corrosion Prevention and Control: Collaborating with Integrity Management teams to provide capability and support to handle corrosion threats.

Provide support for all production chemistry related trouble shooting or incident investigations.

Support development of pragmatic solutions to handle risk, production efficiency, defect elimination and standardization, to deliver safe, reliable, and compliant operations.

Support the teams, participate in training with internal and contracted personnel, promoting the right behaviors, and continuous improvement.

Ensure processes meet environmental regulations to minimize or eliminate impact on the environment.

Support learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons.

Work with reginal CMS team members to drive continuous development.

Support for Laboratory Management training and support the global Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS).

People and business related:

As a member of the solutions team, work across global teams and interfaces in a positive and proactive way.

Provide visible safety leadership in accordance with bp safety leadership principles, lifesaving rules and process safety fundamentals to model desired safety behaviours.

Record relevant learning in shared learning systems, incorporate into local activities, specifications/ practices/ procedures and raise high priority lessons.

Support performance management through implementation, measurement, and analysis to drive continuous improvement.

Support team members and maintain proactive support to regions.

Education :

Must have education requirements:

Bachelor's Degree in Process or Chemical Engineering or related field (mechanical or civil engineering)

Preferred education/certifications:

Working towards professional accreditation (Professional or Chartered Engineer, Chartered Chemist)

Experience and job requirements :

Minimum years of experience:

5+ years exposure to Operations Production Chemistry

5+ years working in oil and gas production (upstream)

Total years of experience:

8+ years supporting upstream operations, primarily in Production Chemistry.

Must have experiences/skills:

Operating experience in relevant production chemistry or engineering roles supporting operations.

Technical expertise in chemical products used to handle operations threats (flow assurance, crude oil separation, produced water management, gas management).

Technical expertise in the application of chemical products, corrosion mechanisms, corrosion management, scaling and process fouling threats.

Proficiency related to the subject area, including chemical selection, optimization, analytical techniques, threat assessment, and well treatments.

Experience in practical application of engineering standards and practices.

Understanding of process safety engineering, and understanding of risk management.

Understands concepts for bringing value through the formation and delivery of efficient improvement programs.

Capability to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters.

Ability and confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters.

Work with both internal and external collaboration, ability to network and influence across organizational boundaries.

Fluent in English, written and oral with good presentation and communication skills.

Individual must be highly motivated and a self-starter

Good to have experiences/skills:

Integrity management in oil and gas projects.

Corrosion, materials and damaging mechanisms in the oil and gas industry.

Skills in digital technology to improve Production Chemistry monitoring.

Experience in laboratory management and product quality analysis.

Experience in Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

Advanced knowledge of working with agile principles and tools

Experience working collaboratively in a global organization.

Customer service demeanor.

Shift support: India/UK Shift

% travel requirements: 10- 20 %



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Application of hierarchy of control, Application of hierarchy of control, Asset health monitoring, Commercial acumen (Inactive), Defect Elimination, Design case for safety, Design development and delivery, Design performance standards, Economic evaluation methodology, Emergency process isolation and shutdown systems, Environment and Social Impact Assessment, Facility layout, Fluid characterisation, Hazardous area classification, Hydraulics, Layer of Protection Analysis, Lean Practices, Major accident risk, Operational performance standards, Personal Safety, Plant Layout, Process and process safety design philosophies, Process control and automation, Process performance monitoring, Process safety assurance {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.