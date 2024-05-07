Production Chemistry Engineer

Entity:Production & Operations
Supply to defines and manages performance of production chemistry programs related to fluids from well face to export.
Supply to provide efficient allocation of Production Chemistry support.
Supply to defines regional production chemistry strategy and contribute to develops annual plan & associated budget.
Supply to manage Chemical Managed Services Contract, Laboratory Services Contracts and other Contract related with Production Chemistry support.
Support the implementation of Region’s Self Verification processes.
Set field and analytical procedures prior be executed.
Support the deployment of Production Chemistry related Functional tools (eg: LIMS, CMS) and verify that they are being utilised in a standardised manner.
Support continuous improvement of the Production Chemistry Risks through rigorous performance management of Regional Production Chemistry Dashboard.
Ensure Production Chemistry related lessons learned are captured and codified into specifications, practices or workflows.
Supply to manages a team of direct reports where applicable of BP, CMS/Laboratory/Related contracted personnel, driving the appropriate behaviours to achieve success, including a continuous improvement culture, whilst delivering performance management, technical development, and coaching.
Participate in Community of Practice Meeting
RELEVANT EXPERIENCES :
A minimum of 5 years of experience in a similar position
Has experience working in LNG, Oil and Gas, service company and Petrochemical industry.
Extensive knowledge of various production chemistry techniques and methodologies
Good communication skills and fluent in English both written and verbally
A willingness and drive to continue to learn and to self-improve.
Strong analytical skill
Having professional accreditation would be advantage
ESSENTIAL REQUIREMENTS :
University degree or equivalent experience in Chemical Engineering/Chemical Science or a related field
Knowledge in methodology to define, select and monitor performance of various chemical application from LNG Plant operations from well to point of sale, and waste treatment.
Knowledge indefine, select and monitor performance of Laboratory equipment, sampling, and analysis of Gas & Liquid hydrocarbon, Utility water, Waste Water (Domestic and Produced Water) and other related fluid..
Knowledge in Production Chemistry Functional Tool (LIMS, CMS etc.)
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.