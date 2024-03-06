Entity:Customers & Products
As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For 125 years as a global brand, Castrol has a strong history of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market the sophisticated lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, metal-working fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping, and oil exploration and production sectors across the globe.
Castrol’s stated purpose is “to keep the world moving”. We will continually evolve to respond quickly to our customers, competitors, and markets and to be able to thrive in the future.
We’re currently looking for a Production Coordinator reporting to the Production Manager who will join our team and be responsible for production activities which are coordinated to meet the customer demand, while ensuring the safety, quality, cost and efficiency levels are optimised.
Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
