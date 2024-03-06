Job summary

As part of bp, Castrol Lubricants is widely acknowledged as the world's leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions. For 125 years as a global brand, Castrol has a strong history of innovation and technology leadership. We develop, manufacture, distribute and market the sophisticated lubricating oils, electric vehicle (EV) fluids, greases, metal-working fluids and provide service and maintenance offers to customers in the automotive, industrial, shipping, and oil exploration and production sectors across the globe.

Castrol’s stated purpose is “to keep the world moving”. We will continually evolve to respond quickly to our customers, competitors, and markets and to be able to thrive in the future.

We’re currently looking for a Production Coordinator reporting to the Production Manager who will join our team and be responsible for production activities which are coordinated to meet the customer demand, while ensuring the safety, quality, cost and efficiency levels are optimised.

About the Role

Coordinate the lubricants production team in blending and filling activities to ensure key KPI and customer requirements are being met.

Coordinate and implement the Weekly Plans: Daily scheduling of all blending and filling resources – plant and personnel. Lead Daily Operations Review & Toolbox Meetings. Act as first point of contact if problems arise.

Manage the Workplace Health, Safety, Security, Environmental and Quality Issues for Production. Investigate non-conformances.

Work with internal and external team members to ensure high Plant reliability.

Performance manage blending and filling operators to generate a culture of accountability & responsibility. Conduct operator performance reviews within set KPI’s.

Ensure that all blending and filling operations are covered by a quality work procedure and compliance to these procedures is maintained.

Coordinate the training for all blending and filling personnel and ensure they are assessed as competent to perform the designated tasks.

Lead digital and technology improvements to production processes.

About You

Experience in a Production environment with a strong focus on HSS&E awareness and systems.

Sound working knowledge of demand forecasting and manufacturing resource planning desirable.

High attention to detail, while being able to multitask and deal with conflicting priorities.

Tertiary qualification in a Manufacturing or Logistics or relevant business-related area, desirable.

A sound knowledge of the lubricants manufacturing environment i.e. procurement, blending, filling and packaging is desirable.

Previous supervisory / leadership experience.

High Level of proficiency in Microsoft Suite: word, excel etc.

Experience with JDE, or other ERP systems, desirable.

High Risk License - Forklift Ticket, Lean Manufacturing certification, ISO 9001 certification, desirable.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.

WHY JOIN US?

Excellent work-life balance and flexible working arrangements.

Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture.

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation.

Share options and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp's recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.