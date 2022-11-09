Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Production Engineer

Production Engineer

Production Engineer

  • Location United States - Texas - Houston
  • Travel required Yes - up to 25%
  • Job category Engineering Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142615BR
  • Experience level Intermediate
Job summary

Responsible for providing Reliability expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Role synopsis
We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment. You will be responsible for effectively employing production engineering fundamentals to successfully meet business initiatives.
BPX Operations’ objective is to significantly increase Free Cash Flow through optimized production and operational efficiency. This position represents a unique opportunity to work within operations to create immediate and impactful value. Our decision process is driven by increasing safety, increasing production, and/or reducing cost.

This position is assigned to BPX’s Haynesville asset and is responsible for designing wells and systems to maximize production while minimizing HSE incidents and well lifecycle costs, in addition to supporting surface facilities operations and design changes. The role is responsible for the downhole and artificial lift engineering activity for assigned wells, surface operations and engineering, with strong emphasis on root cause failure analysis. This role is intended to be 25% in the field to observe intervention rig work and interact with field personnel and key vendors to understand operational activities, risks and opportunities for improvement regarding well intervention needs. Knowledgeable operational well intervention and workover experience are necessary.

Key accountabilities

  • Optimize well performance by working closely with field Operators and Optimizers
  • Seek and follow up on the use of innovative new technology that has the potential to improve productivity, reduce costs, and/ or enhance safety performance
  • Identify and prioritize wellwork opportunities
  • Prepare and implement well optimization plans
  • Propose and support rate adding, rate protecting, compliance and surveillance/diagnostic well investment opportunities
  • Ensure well data is maintained (e.g. well history, wellbore diagrams, production plots, etc.)
  • Support reservoir engineer in updating reserve curves
  • Deliver activity set and performance plan while demonstrating continuous improvement in assigned wellwork activities
  • Facilitate learnings from Post Well Reviews with input from Operations teams
  • Investigate, analyze, and understand competitor and partner performance in the BU
  • Support Operations by providing daily operational and engineering technical support
  • Serve as an integration point between BU Operations and BU Capital Development Teams
  • Support well handover process and startup
  • Provide mentorship and coaching to team members
Essential Education
  • BS in Petroleum or other Engineering disciplines
Minimum technical skills
  • 5 years' experience in facilities and/or production engineering
  • Well Control Certified
Preferred technical skills:
  • Knowledgeable in gas lift, rod lift, and plunger lift design, troubleshooting and optimization
  • Knowledgeable with choke management and nodal analysis to implement optimal drawdown and FBHP management
  • Knowledgeable with onshore surface facility design, damage mechanisms, operational troubleshooting, and best practices
  • Knowledgeable with data analytics, SQL and PowerBI
Travel required
  • Yes - up to 25%


