Production Engineer

Responsible for providing Reliability expertise to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying sound engineering judgement to drive integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
Role synopsis
We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment. You will be responsible for effectively employing production engineering fundamentals to successfully meet business initiatives.
BPX Operations’ objective is to significantly increase Free Cash Flow through optimized production and operational efficiency. This position represents a unique opportunity to work within operations to create immediate and impactful value. Our decision process is driven by increasing safety, increasing production, and/or reducing cost.
This position is assigned to BPX’s Haynesville asset and is responsible for designing wells and systems to maximize production while minimizing HSE incidents and well lifecycle costs, in addition to supporting surface facilities operations and design changes. The role is responsible for the downhole and artificial lift engineering activity for assigned wells, surface operations and engineering, with strong emphasis on root cause failure analysis. This role is intended to be 25% in the field to observe intervention rig work and interact with field personnel and key vendors to understand operational activities, risks and opportunities for improvement regarding well intervention needs. Knowledgeable operational well intervention and workover experience are necessary.
Key accountabilities