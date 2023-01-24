Job summary

The Production Engineer, or Production Specialist, is an Operations Specialist for a process unit complex who is the Operating Superintendent’s "No. 2". The Production Specialist is the "go-to" authority for field production related knowledge. The Production Specialist has the leadership capability to routinely fill in for and backup the Operations Superintendent and provides long term stability to the Production Team. The Production Specialist daily tests what is "real in the field" regarding personal safety, process safety, and compliance, and intervenes as necessary to drive performance. The Production Specialist is accountable to establish expectations and drive their organization to thoroughly assess, understand, and control personal safety risk using safe work permits and compliance with procedures. The Production Specialist is accountable to establish expectations and drive unit personnel and the Production Team to continuously reduce process safety risk through compliance with procedures, operating limits, the MOC process, and completion of action items. The Production Specialist leads the PSM compliance effort on behalf of the Operations Superintendent,



The Production Specialist owns safe operating limit content, accuracy, and usefulness on behalf of the Operating Superintendent.

Leads all aspects of Process Safety Information, ensuring accuracy and availability to Operations.

Drives the MOC process within the Production Team. Ensures MOC completion prior to commissioning. (Execution of the MOC process, including MOC quality, and timely action item resolution, is the responsibility of Production Team members as directed by the Production Specialist.)

Drives the PSM and HSSE action item closure process within the Production Team. Ensures Production Team members know their assignments and associated due dates. (The quality, effectiveness, and timeliness of action item closure is the responsibility of Production Team members and will be led by Functional Leaders.)

Coordinates unit resources for HAZOP and PSME reviews.

Leads investigation process for the Production Team on behalf of the Operations Superintendent. Ensures the quality and timeliness of 48-hour incident reviews. Ensures WIR’s are initiated when required.

Approves procedure revisions prior to Operating Superintendent sign off.

Approves changes (PSSR) prior to Operating Superintendent sign off.

Ensures shift balancing is taking place with consistency between shift teams.

Identifies operations training needs: (Process, PSM, and HSSE).

Works with (may give direction to as needed) Prod Team members to provide training to operations as needed when ineffective operating practices are taking place or MOC training needs. Works with Complex Training Specialist to gather learning in unit training material and ensure long term sustainability via updating of the 5-year training plan.

Ensures recurring issues are being addressed by the Production Team

Ensures short term threats to production do not materialize.

Ensures TAR list reflects unit reliability and operability needs.

Identifies improvement opportunities and projects for reliability, safety, and environmental.

Ensures unit is represented on Capex and Special projects outside of routine.

The Production Specialist sets expectations and provides a layer of assurance for compliance.On behalf of the Operations Superintendent, the Production Specialist leads the Production Team to drive continuous improvement and long-term sustainability of the business.The Production Specialist provides leadership to the Production Team to ensure the short- and long-term plans areThe Production Specialist is accountable for developing, monitoring, and delivering the operating budget.

Education and Experience:

High School Diploma or equivalent required; Bachelor of Science in Engineering preferred.

8 years of refining/petrochemical plant operations experience is required OR 5 years of refinery or petrochemical plant experience.

Competencies:

General Hazard Recognition

Process Hazard /

Process Safety Hazard Recognition

Operating Process Technology Knowledge

Mid Term Planning

Why join us?

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and the culture of giving back to our environment are highly valued.

Possibility to join our social communities and networks.

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path.

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.