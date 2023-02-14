The Production Engineer, or Production Specialist, is an Operations Specialist for a process unit complex who is the Operating Superintendent’s "No. 2". The Production Specialist is the "go-to" authority for field production related knowledge. The Production Specialist has the leadership capability to routinely fill in for and backup the Operations Superintendent and provides long term stability to the Production Team. The Production Specialist daily tests what is "real in the field" regarding personal safety, process safety, and compliance, and intervenes as necessary to drive performance. The Production Specialist is accountable to establish expectations and drive their organization to thoroughly assess, understand, and control personal safety risk using safe work permits and compliance with procedures. The Production Specialist is accountable to establish expectations and drive unit personnel and the Production Team to continuously reduce process safety risk through compliance with procedures, operating limits, the MOC process, and completion of action items. The Production Specialist leads the PSM compliance effort on behalf of the Operations Superintendent,
The Production Specialist owns safe operating limit content, accuracy, and usefulness on behalf of the Operating Superintendent.