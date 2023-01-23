Production Engineer (Intern) – bpTT

Job summary

Production Engineering Intern – bpTT

At bpTT, there’s no better way to begin your career than via our internship programme. As a respected and valued part of our company, you will have the opportunity to work alongside some of our highly qualified and experienced professionals.

You will be involved in some of our current projects and operations, and deliver tangible results using the latest technology, whilst learning about the oil and gas industry and the challenges we face every day.

This programme will also allow you to gain the technical skills as well as the necessary values and behaviours that is needed for a successful career. Over the past years, we have taken interns from various disciplines, some of whom joined our graduate development programme.

Application process :

The following screens will guide you through the internship application process. Before you submit your application, you will have the opportunity to save your draft answers and return to them at a later stage. It should be noted that once you have submitted your application, you will no longer have access to it. You can still however, view your personal profile details in your account.

To apply, please visit: www.bp.com/grads/tt. When you apply online, you will be contacted by us via email using the address you have provided. Some email systems are configured to place emails from an unknown recipient into your Junk email folder, so please ensure that you check your messages regularly and, if necessary, enable your system to receive emails from us.

Key accountabilities :

Key accountabilities will be determined when you join the programme.

Essential Criteria :

Must be a citizen or legal resident of Trinidad and Tobago

Must be pursuing an undergraduate degree in engineering (electrical, mechanical, process, chemical etc) with a cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

Currently in your penultimate year of graduation (pre-final year)