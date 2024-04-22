Production Engineer (Operations Specialist)

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Description:

Summary:

The Production Engineer at the Cherry Point Refinery provides support to the operating areas within the refinery and reports to an assigned Area Process Superintendent. The Production Engineer supports the ongoing operations, working daily with the Operations Foreman, reliability Coordinator and others as appropriate, to achieve our goals of no accidents, no harm to people and no harm to the environment. Responsibilities of the Production Engineer will flex to fit the needs of both the assigned operating area and of the entire department.



Key Accountabilities:

Support delivery of “systematic and in control” OMS operating essentials within the assigned area while networking to drive consistency across all areas.

Work in partnership with the Superintendent to support day to day operation of the business as well as prioritize and manage the medium and long term needs of the area.

Develop and monitor area M&R budget.

Lead or support process improvements, as related to equipment reliability and availability.

Provide asset input on capital, improvement, non-recurring, reliability, safety, or environmental projects.

Participate in technical reviews and coordinate installation and start-up operations.

Participate in Root Cause Analysis efforts, which include investigations, report writing and ensuring completion of RCA recommendations.

Participate in the areas Iris incidents and follow-up for closure.

Collaborate with Maintenance, Reliability, Inspection, and HSSE personnel to ensure that reliable operations/site conditions are being maintained.

Effectively communicates to drive consistency from shift-to-shift with regards to all unit targets and goals.

Act as Unit Single Point of Accountability (SPA) for small to medium size projects.

Education:

Required: High school diploma or GED required.



Experience:

Required:

5+ years of experience in the Oil and Gas industry.

Knowledge of refinery plant equipment, design guidelines and operating standards.



Preferred:

Operations or Engineering experience preferred.

7+ years refinery experience preferred.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Well-developed problem-solving skills.

Strong computer skills (especially Microsoft Office applications).

Experience working independently.



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



How much do we pay (Base)? $116,000 - $216,000 *Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120 – 240 hours of vacation per year for full times employees (60 - 240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at benefits@bp. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more at benefits@bp.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401k matching program. These benefits may include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.