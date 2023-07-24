Production Engineer

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment. You will be responsible for effectively employing production engineering fundamentals to successfully meet business initiatives. BPX Operations’ objective is to significantly increase Free Cash Flow through optimized production and operational efficiency. This position represents a unique opportunity to work within operations to create immediate and impactful value. Our decision process is driven by increasing safety, increasing production, and/or reducing cost. This position is assigned to BPX’s Haynesville asset and is responsible for designing wells and systems to maximize production while minimizing HSE incidents and well lifecycle costs, in addition to supporting surface facilities operations and design changes. The role is responsible for the downhole and artificial lift engineering activity for assigned wells, surface operations and engineering, with strong emphasis on root cause failure analysis. This role is intended to be 25% in the field to observe intervention rig work and interact with field personnel and key vendors to understand operational activities, risks and opportunities for improvement regarding well intervention needs. Knowledgeable operational well intervention and workover experience are necessary.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Key accountabilities:

Optimize well performance by working closely with field Operators and Optimizers

Seek and follow up on the use of innovative new technology that has the potential to improve productivity, reduce costs, and/ or enhance safety performance

Identify and prioritize wellwork opportunities

Prepare and implement well optimization plans

Propose and support rate adding, rate protecting, compliance and surveillance/diagnostic well investment opportunities

Ensure well data is maintained (e.g. well history, wellbore diagrams, production plots, etc.)

Support reservoir engineer in updating reserve curves

Deliver activity set and performance plan while demonstrating continuous improvement in assigned wellwork activities

Facilitate learnings from Post Well Reviews with input from Operations teams

Investigate, analyze, and understand competitor and partner performance in the BU

Support Operations by providing daily operational and engineering technical support

Serve as an integration point between BU Operations and BU Capital Development Teams

Support well handover process and startup

Provide mentorship and coaching to team members

BS in Petroleum or other Engineering disciplines

5 years experience in facilities and/or production engineering

Well Control Certified

Knowledgeable in gas lift, rod lift, and plunger lift design, troubleshooting and optimization

Knowledgeable with choke management and nodal analysis to implement optimal drawdown and FBHP management

Knowledgeable with onshore surface facility design, damage mechanisms, operational troubleshooting, and best practices

Knowledgeable with data analytics, SQL and PowerBI

Effective Communicator: Able to present complex problems to a wide range of audiences in a concise, accurate, and coherent manner. Able to confidently present to a large (>20) group of people on technical and process topics and field questions and challenges. Effectively demonstrate and translate the business impact and value proposition of a recommendation to the entire organization.

Growth mindset: Proven ability to quickly learn new concepts, processes, software, engineering and mathematical ideas.

Empathetic and customer-focused when crafting products: Effective listener who builds products that solves customers’ problems, generates business value, and improves user experience.

Adventurous: Willing to get hands-on with our most valued asset – the production specialists in the field.

Resilient: Ability to take care of open-ended problems, and to gain valuable insights from data sets that may be initially unwieldy. Possess grit to effectively clean data sets to perform analysis and recommend actions.

Creative and Courageous: Ability to look at an industry that is embedded in its methods and recommend disruptive change.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $138,000-$198,000



*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Asset health monitoring, Asset Life Cycle Management, Asset Management, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Leadership, Cost Performance Management, Defect elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment strategies, Facilitation, Influencing, Maintenance, history and coding, Maintenance fundamentals, Plant economics, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Management, Reliability Fundamentals, Reliability in Design, Reliability leadership and governance, Reliability processes and systems, Root cause analysis, Stakeholder Engagement



