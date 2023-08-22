This role is not eligible for relocation

Grade I Responsible for providing Production Chemistry engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



Voor onze Operations afdeling, die zich bezighoudt met het opereren, beheren en operationeel houden van de installaties behorende tot de CDU-asset (Crude Destillation Unit), zijn wij op zoek naar een

PRODUCTION ENGINEER

De Production Engineer is onder meer verantwoordelijk voor het oplossen van problemen op korte- en lange termijn (trouble shooting en Proces Safety Management) en het optimaliseren van het veilig en betrouwbaar gebruik van de installaties om de installaties technisch goed te bedienen.

Voornaamste taken en verantwoordelijkheden:

Coördineert productiezaken en signaleert afwijkingen

Ondersteunt bij oplossen van proces technische problemen

Gezamenlijk met de Asset Coördinator uitvoeren van controles op de bedrijfsvoering en signaleren van afwijkingen en/of tekortkomingen in de dagelijkse bedrijfsvoering

Lost de dagelijks ontstane problemen op alle proces- gerelateerde zaken en doet onderzoek naar de oorzaak ervan

Ondersteunt bij het opstellen van de businesscase en scope selectie in Appraise & Select fase voor projecten op de asset in overleg met Front End Loading team in de Project-organisatie en Ops Superintendent. Geeft input bij implementatie van projecten in Define & Execute fase

Samen met projectmanager projecten uitdragen en communiceren

Levert input voor commissioning van nieuwe en gemodificeerde fabrieken

Leidt en neemt deel aan incidentonderzoeksteams, HAZOP’s, LOPA’s en audits

Geeft verbetervoorstellen op technisch en procedureel gebied aan de CDU Operations Superintendent

Draagt bij aan het organiseren, plannen en ondersteunen van in/uit bedrijfsname van units of equipment en dit doet samen met Maintenance en de Asset Coordinator volgens Energy Isolation en Control of Work processen.

Draagt bij aan de proces-planning en ondersteuning van de Turnaround

Verantwoordelijk voor Alarm Management inclusief SOL/SDL en SORA

Verantwoordelijk voor technische en operationele input voor relevante eMoC’s

Bewaakt en coördineert process safety managementrichtlijnen en procedures

Ontwikkelt plannen voor trainingen voor operators en gebruik equipment van nieuwe onderdelen

Integratie en communicatie met Optimisation Team om een goede coördinatie te verzekeren van de mogelijkheden van de unit

BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam vraagt voor deze functie:

HBO werk- en denkniveau

Certificaat VCA VOL

Minimaal 7 jaar ervaring in de procesindustrie binnen operationele Assets.

Kennis van Process Safety Management, Proces Safety Standards, risicobeheersings- methodieken (o.a. HAZOP en LOPA), CVP-proces en Root Cause analyses technieken en CI.

Goede beheersing van de Nederlandse en Engelse taal

Competenties: analytisch en probleemoplossend vermogen, goede communicatieve vaardigheden, impact & overtuigingskracht, flexibel en innovatief



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.