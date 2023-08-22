Grade I Responsible for providing Production Chemistry engineering support to projects or operations, including maintenance, inspection and turnaround, proactively interacting with other disciplines, teams, subfunctions and contractors to systematically resolve problems and applying basic engineering judgement to deliver integrated, pragmatic solutions focused on risk management, operating efficiency, defect elimination and standardisation.
Voor onze Operations afdeling, die zich bezighoudt met het opereren, beheren en operationeel houden van de installaties behorende tot de CDU-asset (Crude Destillation Unit), zijn wij op zoek naar een
PRODUCTION ENGINEER
De Production Engineer is onder meer verantwoordelijk voor het oplossen van problemen op korte- en lange termijn (trouble shooting en Proces Safety Management) en het optimaliseren van het veilig en betrouwbaar gebruik van de installaties om de installaties technisch goed te bedienen.
Voornaamste taken en verantwoordelijkheden:
BP Raffinaderij Rotterdam vraagt voor deze functie:
