Located at bp’s Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Production Engineer is an Operations Supervisor for a process unit complex who is the Operating Superintendent’s "No. 2". The Production Engineer is the "go-to" expert for field production related knowledge. The Production Engineer has the leadership capability to routinely fill in for and backup the Operations Superintendent, and provides long term stability to the Production Team. The Production Engineer on a daily basis tests what is "real in the field" regarding personal safety, process safety, and compliance, and intervenes as necessary to drive performance.
Personal Safety: Is accountable to establish expectations and drive their organization to thoroughly assess, understand, and control personal safety risk through the use of safe work permits and compliance with procedures.
Process Safety: Is accountable to establish expectations and drive unit personnel and the Production Team to continuously reduce process safety risk through compliance with procedures, operating limits, the MOC process, and completion of action items. The Production Engineer leads the PSM compliance effort on behalf of the Operations Superintendent.
Compliance: Sets expectations and provides a layer of assurance for compliance.
Reliability: Leads the Production Team to drive continuous improvement and long term sustainability of the business on behalf of the Operations Superintendent.
Yields and Energy: Provides leadership to the Production Team to ensure the short and long term plans are delivered.
Sustainable Costs: The Production Engineer is accountable for developing, monitoring, and delivering the operating budget.
People: Is accountable for creating and nurturing a culture of teamwork, learning, two way communication, and integrity
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
This position is not available for remote working
