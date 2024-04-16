Job summary

Located at bp’s Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Production Engineer is an Operations Supervisor for a process unit complex who is the Operating Superintendent’s "No. 2". The Production Engineer is the "go-to" expert for field production related knowledge. The Production Engineer has the leadership capability to routinely fill in for and backup the Operations Superintendent, and provides long term stability to the Production Team. The Production Engineer on a daily basis tests what is "real in the field" regarding personal safety, process safety, and compliance, and intervenes as necessary to drive performance.

Accountabilities

Personal Safety: Is accountable to establish expectations and drive their organization to thoroughly assess, understand, and control personal safety risk through the use of safe work permits and compliance with procedures.

Ensures HSSE audits are completed as required.

Process Safety: Is accountable to establish expectations and drive unit personnel and the Production Team to continuously reduce process safety risk through compliance with procedures, operating limits, the MOC process, and completion of action items. The Production Engineer leads the PSM compliance effort on behalf of the Operations Superintendent.

Owns safe operating limit content, accuracy, and usefulness on behalf of the Operating Superintendent

Manages Process Safety Information, ensuring accuracy and availability to Operations.

Drives the MOC process within the Production Team. Ensures MOC completion prior to commissioning. (Execution of the MOC process, including MOC quality, and timely action item resolution, is the responsibility of Production Team members as directed by the Production Engineer.)

Drives the PSM and HSSE action item closure process within the Production Team. Ensures Production Team members know their assignments and associated due dates. (The quality, effectiveness, and timeliness of action item closure is the responsibility of Production Team members, and will be managed by Functional Leaders.)

Coordinates unit resources for HAZOP and PSME reviews.

Manages investigation process for the Production Team on behalf of the Operations Superintendent. Ensures the quality and timeliness of 48 hour incident reviews. Ensures WIR’s are initiated when required.

Approves procedure revisions prior to Operating Superintendent sign off.

Approves changes (PSSR) prior to Operating Superintendent sign off

Ensures shift balancing is taking place with consistency between shift teams

Identifies operations training needs: (Electrical, PSM, and HSSE).

Works with (may give direction to as needed) Prod Team members to provide training to operations as needed when ineffective operating practices are taking place or MOC training needs. Works with Complex Training Specialist to capture learning in unit training material and insure long term sustainability via updating of the 5 year training plan.

Compliance: Sets expectations and provides a layer of assurance for compliance.

Ensures weekly unit verification checklists are completed as required.

Ensures deficiencies from gun drills are captured and addressed.

Reliability: Leads the Production Team to drive continuous improvement and long term sustainability of the business on behalf of the Operations Superintendent.

Ensures recurring issues are being addressed by the Production Team

Insures short term threats to production do not materialize.

Ensures TAR list reflects unit reliability and operability needs

Identifies improvement opportunities and projects for reliability, safety, and environmental.

Ensures unit is represented on Capex and Special projects outside of routine

Yields and Energy: Provides leadership to the Production Team to ensure the short and long term plans are delivered.

Safe operations that meet the operating plan and is within compliance standards.

Defines the production plan after consultation with E&S

Issues daily Game Plan input, ensuring clear aligned communication from the day staff to the 24/7 team.

Lead Operations troubleshooter (after the shift supervisor)

Works with EDS engineer to ensure overall Electrical distribution health. Mentors EDS engineer on unit operation.

Ensures E&S are informed of maintenance activities and operational limitations as defined in the 16-week maintenance look ahead kept by Asset Coordinator.

Sustainable Costs: The Production Engineer is accountable for developing, monitoring, and delivering the operating budget.

Monthly forecasting and deviation explanations.

People: Is accountable for creating and nurturing a culture of teamwork, learning, two way communication, and integrity

Create a team that works towards a common goal of safe, standardized, and reliable operations by setting clear expectations and adhering to plans and rules.

Be sure each individual knows how they contribute to safety and the primary goals of the business.

Foster effective teamwork across all areas and departments in the refinery.

Focus on education and personal growth by developing and maintaining a personal development plan.

Help develop others by sharing what you know and learn from your and other’s experiences.

Ensure your team knows you will listen to what is important to them. Help bring out the best in everyone by listening effectively and using two-way communication.

Foster effective communication with key stakeholders.

Get and share important information with teams.

Trust and respect every person at all levels. Treat others as you would like to be treated.

Behave ethically.

Requirements

High School Diploma or equivalent required AND 10+ years of experience providing health and safety support in a relevant industry (refining, petrochemical, etc).

OR 5+ years of experience in petrochemical operations and/or providing health and safety support in a relevant industry with a technical degree in engineering or similar area.

Competency with operating electrical equipment.

Able to work within the established Ops Model, Maintenance Work Process, TAR and project CVP, MOC, and PSM processes.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



