Production Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

We are seeking a highly-motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment. You will be responsible to effectively employ production engineering and well management fundamentals to successfully meet business initiatives.

This position is assigned to the bpx Permian Assett. The Permian is the focal point of the bpx development strategy with consistent infrastructure and D&C investment in 2024 and beyond. BPX Operations’ objective is to significantly increase Free Cash Flow through optimized production and operational efficiency.

This position represents a unique opportunity to work within operations and create immediate and impactful value. Our decision process is driven by increasing safety, increasing production, or reducing cost. This role is accountable for executing a consistent well performance management cadence, with specific focus to the downhole and artificial lift engineering, downhole integrity surveillance, and route level LOS optimization for assigned wells.

BPX Operations consists of two groups within a business: Production & Operations (P&O) – accountable for day to day operations and delivering value and insight through the use of data, analytics, and technology, and Integrity & Quality (IQ)-- accountable for process and procedural management, upstream flow assurance and emissions reduction, and brownfield facility enhancements. This position is a member of the P&O team within the Permian asset. The Permian Operations engineering team is based out of Denver, CO.

What You’ll Do:

Own production optimization and well performance for subset of wells in the Permian BU inclusive of plan, forecast, actuals, underperformance identification and associated intervention actions, and AL strategy by well.

Review, explain, and recommend solutions to drive improvements in daily production performance.

Support field operations team through rapid response engineering and troubleshooting support

Work with operations team to collect failure data, determine RCFA, and develop and execute projects to reduce failures, reduce cost of failures, and improve production reliability and safety.

Review, analyze, and improve cost performance across LOE and workover expense categories.

Develop and implement an optimized artificial lift lifecycle for all wells in the Permian asset.

Manage program and develop procedures for frac-hit mitigation for BPX and OBO offset completions.

Effectively engage with development team to determine new well choke management strategy and AL lifecycle considerations for optimal well performance

Manage and optimize chemical treatment and flow assurance programs

Manage and optimize mechanical integrity for downhole equipment and components to extend AL and wellbore survivability

Project manage implementation of engineered solutions: budgets, project economic analysis, resources, schedule, handover to field operations, and post project appraisals

We will expect travel to the field approximately 20% percent of the time to meet with key partners regarding the products that they develop.

Minimum technical skills:

Bachelor’s degree in engineering

7-15 years experience in production / petroleum engineering

Preferred technical skills:

Knowledgeable in gas lift, ESP, rod lift, and plunger lift design, troubleshooting and optimization

Experience with choke management and nodal analysis to implement optimal drawdown and FBHP management

Experience with cost modeling, root cause analysis, systems optimization

Preferred soft skills:

Effective Communicator: Able to present complex problems to a wide range of audiences in a concise, accurate, and coherent manner. Able to confidently present to a large (>20) group of people on technical and process topics and field questions and challenges. Effectively demonstrate and translate the business impact and value proposition of a recommendation to the entire organization.

Growth mindset: Proven ability to quickly learn new concepts, processes, software, engineering and mathematical ideas.

Adventurous: Willing to get hands-on with our most value asset – the production specialists in the field.

Resilient: Ability to take care of open-ended problems, and to gain valuable insights from data sets that may be initially unwieldy. Possess grit to effectively clean data sets to perform analysis and recommend action

Creative and Courageous: Ability to look at an industry that is embedded in its methods and recommend disruptive change.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $189,000-$245,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.





Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

