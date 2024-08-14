Entity:Production & Operations
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role Synopsis:
We are seeking a highly motivated individual with a growth mindset who enjoys a dynamic work environment. The Production Engineering Team Lead will guide an elite team of engineers to manage and optimize well performance and production forecasting while maintaining a focus on downhole integrity and operating efficiency. You will leverage existing data-collection tools to analyze performance, deliver artificial lift plans, implement root cause failure analysis, and beat performance targets. You will develop and implement well surveillance strategies and implement programs to minimize casing and tubing integrity issues to prevent failures. Your team will deliver systems to manage potential frac hits and programs to prevent offset well damage. You will provide a strong, pragmatic voice to reducing costs of engineering spend and improving production deferment, while managing HSE risks and removing hazards from the business. You will optimize current work processes, develop or improve SOPs and checklists, train employees, manage third-party contractors, and verify field work is performed safely, efficiently, and consistently.
Key Accountabilities:
The Production Engineering TL role is demanding and challenging and therefore requires an individual who has well developed interpersonal skills, is self-motivated, enables and drives team development, and is capable of working within a broader team to deliver continuous improvement to Haynesville Operations.
Essential experience and job requirements:
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $175,000-$215,000
*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
Relocation may be negotiable for this role
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.