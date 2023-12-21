Production Executive (Blending)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for supporting the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing technical and analytical capabilities.



Job Description:

Purpose of Role

Blending Executive report directly to the Production Advisor and in charge of all the daily blending operation on shift basis where the primary roles are to manage all the blending centres and provide technical & operational training for operation staffs. The incumbent ensures the highest safety, quality, efficiency, and housekeeping is attained for blending process to meet all the requirements.

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure safe operations (on shift) of the plant and align with BP HSSE standard and the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

Plan and effective management of staff including contract workers.

Ensure that blending process is implemented timely according to the daily blending plan, as per planned by Production Planner.

Ensure the compliance of the Operating Management System (OMS), Control of Work (COW), Compliance Management System (CMS) and Integrity Management (IM) are strictly adhered to and applies to all BP Employee and contractors working on site and covers all the work activities and operations that carry out on the site.

Enforce quality control/safe working operation by enforcement of relevant procedure.

Ensures proper control of oil contamination on the ground and the effluent system in the plant through proper maintenance of oil separators and minimize discharge of waste oil from the plant.

Risk Owner for risk events as assigned in the facility risk register with accountabilities including proper documentation and assessment of the risk event, monitoring, and self-verification of risk reduction measures.

Response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader.

Support production improvement (Kaizen) activity for blending.

Responsible that overall blending operation are carried out accurately in accordance with Q-Standards, FPT requirement, Work Instruction, ISO 9001, IATF 16949 and all other BP procedures.

Ensure blend samples are being taken for laboratory testing through a proper sampling method including proper use of sample containers and apparatus.

To maintain cleanliness and tidiness of whole blending area.

To liaise with maintenance department to ensure all the blending equipment are properly maintained, calibrated and good to use.

Understanding of MSDS and the required blending sequence as per blending instruction.

Responsible for the safe operation of blending facilities when the hot oil heating system is used.

Liaise with lab to iron out any issue or correction in the samples results and investigate if necessary and closely monitor and follow up in achieving monthly FTPR’s target.

Review and update all the Work Instruction, HITRA, Control Plan & FMEA periodically.

Draft new Work Instruction with all the necessary checklist and controls whenever required.

Recipe creation for ILB operation thru Delta V system for daily blending.

ILB operation: Basic technical troubleshooting, provide technical and operations training for blending staff.

Support new projects associated with blending or similar.

Requirements:

Possess good knowledge of production controls & methodology.

Expert in Root Cause Analysis methodology

Supervisory and leadership skills and abilities are required to direct and control the smooth operation in blending.

Understand the requirements of HSSE pertaining to fieldwork and able to carry out the TRA & FMEA for new operation / process.

Knowledge in ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and IATF 16949

Leadership – able to lead by example and encourage proactive initiatives for his subordinates.

Team working – provide support to the Production Manager, Production Advisors and Production Planner to ensure smooth operations in production.

Personnel effectiveness – demonstrate good actions pertaining to simple problem solving in relation to blending operations.

Time Management – ability to organize and priorities workload and allocation of resource.

Personal Effectiveness - Effective communicator.

Knowledge in system application especially digital automation system (Operator Interface, HMI, Delta V system).

Good knowledge in operating Automated blending system, Drum Decanting Unit and Drum Oven.

Able to read and understand complex P&ID, Delta V program (Emerson) and DDU program (ABB).

Degree in engineering or equivalent with 1 ~ 3 years of working experience, preferably from lubricants manufacturing environment or Diploma in engineering with more than 5 years of working experience, preferably from a lubricants manufacturing environment.

Passionate about safety, quality, cost, productivity, latest technology, blending automation, efficiency, Continuous Improvement, and housekeeping.

Possess high digital literacy.

High adaptability and flexible to a rapidly changing technology (Software & Hardware)

Teamwork and able to accept and adopt new challenges with resilience.

Knowledge in computer especially Excel, Word, PowerPoint, and Delta V system.

Knowledge in operation system such as JDE, ILB, Scada or equivalent.

Knowledge in Kaizen, 5S and Lean Manufacturing.

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Skills:

