Production Executive

The job holder report directly to the Production Advisors and in charge of all operational aspect of the Filling lines and supporting blending operations. The incumbent ensures highest safety and efficiency is attained for lubricants manufacturing process to meet all the requirements (Stake holders and both local and export customers).

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure safe operations of the plant and comply with BP HSSE standard and the Occupational Safety and Health Act.

Ensure highest efficiency is attained for lubricants manufacturing process to meet both the local and export market requirement.

Plan and effective management of staff including contract workers.

Ensure that manufactured products meet the specifications by enforcing in line QC.

Ensure that production is executed timely according to monthly filling schedule.

Exercise control of production related expenses fall within approved budget provision.

Ensure the compliance of the Control of Work (COW), Compliance Management System (CMS) and Integrity Management (IM) are strictly adhered to and applies to all BP Employee and contractors working in PKLOBP site and covers all the work activities and operations that carry out on the site.

Ensure the efficiency and quality of lube oil manufactured by ensuring proper production scheduling and relevant procedures are in place.

Enforce quality control/safe working operation by enforcement of relevant procedure.

Ensures proper control of oil contamination on the ground and the effluent system in the plant through proper maintenance of API separators and minimize discharge of waste oil from the plant.

Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader.

Act as task supervisor of compliance tasks as documented in the compliance management system, ensuring appropriate resources are in place and effective completion of these tasks by task owners.

Contribute and lead 5S and Production Improvement activities in Production.

Key Requirements:

Possess a Diploma in any field, engineering will be an added advantage.

Minimum of 5 years working experience, preferably in a large manufacturing environment.

Passionate about safety, quality, cost and productivity.

Knowledge in ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and TS6949

Follow the requirements specified in OMS and contribute to the delivery of safe, compliant and reliable operations.

Adhere to Code of conduct.

Teamwork and open to new challenges.

Always aim to do the right thing based on BP’s rules and standards, and respond to challenges with resilience and reason.

Must be willing to work shift hours

