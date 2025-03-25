Production Executive

Job summary

Accountable for control Blending and Filling Activities including HSSE, Quality, Integrity Management, Production Planning and KPI driven and performance improvement

Provide input into setting the key performance indicator targets (KPI) and accountable for driving the attainment of Blending & Filling KPI targets.

Supervise Blending & Filling process meet to quality, quantity and safety requirement.

Control the ‘Gain/Loss’ of Blending and Filling. Follow conformance to the ‘gain/loss’ management systems for investigation, action and reporting requirements. Provide gain/loss report information to the Production Manager.

Execute for annual stock take and cycle stock check program.

Ensure compliance (legal and OMS) to all regulatory and internal requirements with respect to manufacturing operations

Co-ordinate with other departments relating to Blending & Filling process.

Supervise and ensure that all personnel conform to HSSE and applied PPE.

Supervise and ensure all housekeeping routines are performed as per 5S Plant Standard.

Identify and report non-conforming product and obsolete rinse oil & flush oil inventory to Line Manager

Continuous improvement of Blending & Filling productivity, including the assigning and following up of solutions to non-conformances.

Ensure Quality checks Blended & Filled product are in accordance with Quality guidelines.

Comply and maintain by liaise with QA for control system to ISO and TS standard.

Recommend, co-ordinate and evaluate training undertaken by departmental personnel. Ensure Blending & Filling OTJ training and new staff orientation is undertaken as assigned.

Provide input and review annual performance evaluations for Blending & Filling staff.

Ensure all weekly/monthly production reporting requirements are completed on time.

To comply with environmental policies and other documentation rules and regulations to align with company quality and environmental management program

To report any defect may cause equipment failure.

To carry out any other duties as directed.



