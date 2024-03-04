Production Forecasting Performance Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Role Synopsis

The Performance Management (PM) organisation is an agile, integrated, and cross-discipline organisation that reports into the Finance entity. The organisation is focused on simplifying the way we work, streamlining and automating processes and management reporting, and deriving insights for improved business performance. Our vision is to be the P&O partner for trusted, actionable insights, merging data intelligence and performance capabilities to empower business decision-making.

Performance Analysts (based on subject area and experience) are responsible for:

Delivering performance planning and analysis and providing detailed insights on the requests from P&O.

Generating insights, performing analysis, and providing strategic recommendations.

This performance analyst role is part of a squad responsible for the consolidation and reporting of actuals and forecasted oil and gas production and associated analysis and insights, on a weekly, monthly, and quarterly basis. This role will get routine exposure to the P&O SVP leadership team by working closely with the relevant vice presidents and senior vice president of Production, Subsurface, Wells and Projects.

The role will report to the Production Forecasting Performance Manager

Join us in a crucial time of transition. We are bringing all of our finance and procurement activities for the group into one place, enabling better work.

For you this means working with us on:

Compliance – efficiently delivering external reporting requirements to ensure we continue to meet our regulatory ‎obligations in all jurisdictions, supported by robust control environment across all three lines of ‎defence.‎

Stewardship – laying out a robust finance framework and providing ongoing management of the balance sheet and ‎portfolio execution, supported by effective advocacy to the market.‎

Performance – facilitating the effective allocation of capital, development of business plans and coordination of ‎business performance interventions to ensure a consistent delivery between strategic aspirations, ‎operational forecasts and delivered outcomes. Furthermore, you will be responsible for value creation through mergers and acquisition-led ‎deals, commercial negotiations and integration of business opportunities.‎

Transformation – driving digital transformation (centralising, digitising, optimising) across all elements of the finance entity to ‎achieve sector-leading cost-performance.‎

Key Accountabilities

The Performance Analyst will:

Deliver quality production reports, analysis and insights in support of the GFO (QPF), GFR (Actuals) and external reporting, including stock exchange announcements, investor presentations, interacting with ARC and PPM Financial MI teams

Prepare production Weekly Report and the EVP monthly production meeting

In collaboration with other Enablers Performance Team, draw and report on production performance insights as they relate to Subsurface, Production, Wells, Projects

Develop and publish standardized and automated management information (MI) reporting products including reports, dashboards, applications, etc

Essential Education:

Degree in Engineering / Geoscience from an accredited university.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Solid experience in the energy industry with knowledge of subsurface and/or production operations

Excellent analytic and numerical skills, attention to details

Strong data analysis and interrogation skills, including advanced-level use of PowerBI, Excel, and data analytics

Proven track record of working under pressure and within tight timescales

Desirable criteria

Experience with preparing and submitting BPE data into current SAP system.

Proven ability to handle demanding and changing workloads without impacting deadlines.

Strong verbal communication skills to present ideas clearly and distinctly across all levels of BP, including senior leadership.

Demonstrated teamwork and collaboration skills to work closely with cross-functional teams including Production, Subsurface, Wells, and Finance.

At bp, we support our people to grow in a diverse and dynamic environment. We are strengthened by diversity.



There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.



