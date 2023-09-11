This role is not eligible for relocation

Production General Manager reports to District General Manager and is a broadly experienced operations leader based at site to lead the production team, supervise the production performance, and recommend and implement operational changes to improve overall performance.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Operations Group



Join our Gas & Low Carbon Energy – MENA Team and advance your career as a

Production General Manager (PhPC- Port Said)

(Egyptian nationalities only)

Production General Manager reports to District General Manager and is a broadly experienced operations leader based at site to lead the production team, supervise the production performance, and recommend and implement operational changes to improve overall performance.

In this role You will:

Lead the production team (production engineers & technicians) in site in consistency to the Control of Work, work management and the Activity Planning and Integration procedures.

Lead active risk identification and management of operational, personal and process safety risks.

Supply development of operational plans to deliver on broader strategies, offering technical expertise where needed to ensure operational issues and constraints are proactively handled.

Be accountable for production input into the site integrated schedule with regards to plant preparation schedule and site constraints.

Participate in the planning and coordination processes for future projects and Turnaround (TAR) activities to optimize production opportunities and minimize health and safety (HSE) risks.

Be responsible for plant optimization with the support of engineering and production support teams

Participate in incident investigations and root cause analysis, ensuring accurate actions and follow up to prevent reoccurrences.

Feedback of lessons learned into future phases of the projects and TARs.

Lead all aspects of HSE and maintenance department performance and intervene as appropriate for the sake of plant healthiness.

Work closely with the Site Engineers to resolve production issues, & raises more significant issues to Cairo Ops Support Team.

Manage production team’s competence and capacity to safely complete production activities including site emergency capabilities.

Monitor and assess Port Said production team staffing levels and advises District General Manager on medium- and long-term organizational strategy.

Support and use best practices from bp work management processes and shareholder partners.

Develop and maintain key relationships based on trust with joint venture partners, main contractors, and external regulatory bodies.

Drive business management process for the production team including Self Verification, Continuous Improvement and contractual obligations.

Review the health of the risk barriers, such as Alarm Management, LO/LC register, Safe Operating Limits and Overrides/ORAs.

Lead the optimization of production delivery for the asset to maximise commercial return through effective activity integration.

Be responsible for thorough operating field by assessing Production team against procedures and understands any gaps through risk based self-verification.

Performance Management

Handle production performance against plan, including production vulnerabilities and losses identification and management.

Lead the risk management process, including development and implementation of Risk Action Plans (RAPs) and monitoring of barrier health.

Supports the MoC and EQ processes. Provides the production’s view of the most efficient way to resolve site issues raised by these processes.

Identify production improvement opportunities and communicates to Base Management and Ops Support teams.

Increase the site understanding of asset vulnerabilities and process safety issues by maintaining a visible presence at site and provision of training, coaching, and mentoring.

Provide production’s view of risk into the site daily planning meeting and supports identifying SIMOPs activities and associated risk mitigations.

Takes a lead role in providing the site with lessons learned and relevant incidents.

Demonstrate HSE Leadership within the Port Said Team.

Assumes the role of SD Manager and be responsible for the generation of high-quality TAR plans and work packs to allow efficient planning, scheduling, and execution of work as well as for starting up new facilities or after major maintenance.

Reviews all technical MOCs from an asset risk perspective and recommends Engineering Queries in collaboration with the Engineering Manager.

What You will need to be successful:

Degree qualified in chemical engineering subject area.

15+ years operational background in oil and gas industry and a minimum of seven years of leadership position is essential.

Proven experience and track record on leading site production teams.

Proven operations management expertise and ability to translate complex issues into clear plans.

Ability to assemble a team capable of addressing future developments.

Flexibility is required to deliver management leadership, and to provide direct technical guidance frequently at a very detailed level as the need arises

Practiced in HSSE management, hazard evaluation and process safety risk management.

Demonstrated ability to work in difficult and challenging work environment.



