Grade KResponsible for providing technical and administrative support to geological, geophysical, petrotech, refinery, or land personnel. Also, responsible for loading/entering, verifying, manipulating, analysing, and reporting data related to well logs, seismic activity, or refining activity.
Production improvement assistant (PI assistant) position is located at an operating of lubricant product that is focus on results, Machine scope, processes and procedures related to productivity of all unit operations. Production improvement assistant is responsible for accurate measurement, identification and implementation of improvements with regards to yields, Quality rate and delivery result. The position is also responsible for key control of process parameter, Safety Risk Management as well as operation best practices following OMS system