  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Production Improvement Assistant

Production Improvement Assistant

  • Location Thailand - Samut Sakorn Plant
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 143198BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Grade KResponsible for providing technical and administrative support to geological, geophysical, petrotech, refinery, or land personnel. Also, responsible for loading/entering, verifying, manipulating, analysing, and reporting data related to well logs, seismic activity, or refining activity.

  • Work a cross-functional with technical and productivity improvement by providing technical expertise and lead for study of improvement
  • Determines priorities with analysis data for trouble-shooting and support of quality investigation (RCA of operation)
  • Working on a daily basis with the key plant delivery, including Safety, Quality, Operations, Maintenance, Production Planning and waste reduction (Rinse oil)
  • Support operation project to drive process improvements in support of assignments
  • Applies capability study and execute the requirements of assignments of blending and filling process
  • Develops standard operating procedures (SOP), Work instruction (WI), Training programs, Standard reaction guide and other documents to establish, improve and sustain operational process
  • responsible for developing their own skills and attaining knowledge of plant processes and equipment to allow development of improvement projects and to provide troubleshooting, problem analysis and technical support to the plant as requested
  • Implementation "best practices" and apply to other facility to drive results and capability development with team

Production improvement assistant (PI assistant) position is located at an operating of lubricant product that is focus on results, Machine scope, processes and procedures related to productivity of all unit operations. Production improvement assistant is responsible for accurate measurement, identification and implementation of improvements with regards to yields, Quality rate and delivery result. The position is also responsible for key control of process parameter, Safety Risk Management as well as operation best practices following OMS system

