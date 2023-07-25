Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Would you like to join our team being the lead on fields for the safe, optimal and sustainable production? We are hiring the Production Management Squad Leader! Who we are and what we do With a broad remit from reservoir management right through to the export of hydrocarbons from the facility, including management and optimization of wells, subsea and plant, management of production & injection fluids, and managing the facility’s emissions, this exciting role involves leading a multi-disciplinary squad consisting petroleum, process, subsea and wells engineers, setting the priorities and direction to deliver maximum value for the fields both in the near and longer term.

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Summary:

Would you like to join our team being the lead on fields for the safe, optimal and sustainable production?We are hiring the Production Management Squad Leader!Who we are and what we doWith a broad remit from reservoir management right through to the export of hydrocarbons from the facility, including management and optimization of wells, subsea and plant, management of production & injection fluids, and managing the facility’s emissions, this exciting role involves leading a multi-disciplinary squad consisting petroleum, process, subsea and wells engineers, setting the priorities and direction to deliver maximum value for the fields both in the near and longer term.



Job Description:

The successful candidate will work with the onshore and offshore production organization to deliver the production plan. This is also a key integration role working closely with Subsurface to ensure near term production aligns with longer term reservoir development goals, and with Finance on developing opportunities such as wellwork or other production enhancing work. We are looking for an individual with a broad petroleum engineering background with good finance competence and track record of leadership performance to be able set and deliver upon 8Q plans, delegate and manage when you are not the technical expert.

In this role, we have the following requirements

Education:

University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Minimum 8 years of relevant experience in well management with knowledge of subsurface, interventions, production management and process facility operations

Ability to communicate complex subsurface topics to stakeholders across multiple functions

Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate and integrate at all levels

Knowledge of Production management workflows, meetings cadence, and integration points with other squads

Ability to embrace the agile ways of working. Excellent prioritization skills

Uphold and demonstrate bp’s Safety Leadership

Principles Proficient in the Petroleum Experts toolkit (Prosper, GAP)

Desirable criteria:

Experience working in offshore environment

Gas well and/or reservoir management experience

Production forecasting experience

Experience with planning and executing well operations (e.g. drilling, completion, interventions)

Understanding of flow assurance risks (hydrates, scale and wax) and management strategies

Able to manage multiple activities and to quickly respond to changing business priorities



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Communication, Data Analysis, Gas Management, Gas Production, Integration, People Management, Production Forecast, Production Management, Project Management, Rock properties, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Surveillance, Well integrity management, Well interventions and management, Well Management, Well Operations



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.