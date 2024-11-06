This role is not eligible for relocation

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Subsurface Group



Job Description:

Would you like to join our team being the lead on fields for the safe, optimal and sustainable production?

We are looking for the Production Management Squad Leader!

With a broad remit from reservoir management right through to the export of hydrocarbons from the facility, including management and optimization of wells, subsea and plant, management of production & injection fluids, and managing the facility’s emissions, this exciting role involves leading a multi-disciplinary squad consisting petroleum, process, subsea and wells engineers, setting the priorities and direction to deliver maximum value for the fields both in the near and longer term.

The successful candidate will work with the onshore and offshore production organization to deliver the production plan. This is also a key integration role working closely with Subsurface to ensure near term production aligns with longer term reservoir development goals, and with Finance on developing opportunities such as wellwork or other production enhancing work.

A challenging and busy role, this job will suit an individual with a broad petroleum engineering background with good finance competence and track record of leadership performance to be able set and deliver upon 8Q plans, delegate and manage when you are not the technical expert.

Please note that the role is open for Azerbaijani citizens only.

Key Accountabilities

Manage and prioritise the production management squad’s activity to safely deliver maximum value for the field(s)

Deliver day-to-day management of the field(s) including production, injection and emissions optimization across all 4 chokes (reservoir, wells, plant, export), well and system monitoring, and surveillance, including providing routine instructions to offshore for implementation

Manage and communicate process safety performance

Ensuring that all aspects of the production system (reservoir, wells, plant, export) stay within safe operating limits at all times

Own near term reservoir management, working with the Subsurface team, encompassing management of reservoir pressures and reservoir sweep

Own and manage production deferrals and vulnerabilities across all 4 chokes

Own and manage production opportunities (well interventions, debottlenecking) across all 4 chokes, including driving processes to identify new opportunities, and progressing opportunities to execute

Own the 8Q production forecast for the field(s)

Act as key interface with Subsurface organization to ensure that longer term reservoir management objectives are met, as well as ensuring that production considerations are included in long term planning (e.g. new well delivery)

What we look for:

Education:

University degree in Science/ Engineering or equivalent technical degree

Essential Experience and skills:

Relevant experience in the energy industry with knowledge of subsurface, interventions, production management and process facility operations

Ability to communicate complex subsurface topics to stakeholders across multiple functions

Strong collaboration, interpersonal and relationship building skills with the ability to work in multidiscipline environment and communicate at all levels

Knowledge of Production management workflows, meetings cadence, and integration points with other squads

Ability to embrace the agile ways of working. Excellent prioritization skills

Uphold and demonstrate bp’s Safety Leadership Principles

Desirable criteria

Experience working on offshore environment

Experience with water injection operations, monitoring and modelling.

Experience with planning and executing well operations (e.g. drilling, completion, interventions)

Understanding of flow assurance risks (hydrates, scale, asphaltenes) and management strategies

Able to manage multiple activities and to quickly respond to changing business priorities

Proficient in the Petroleum Experts toolkit (Prosper, GAP, MBAL)

Why join our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Data Analysis, Geomechanical analysis, Reservoir Forecasting and Business Planning, Reservoir geomechanics, Resource, Reserves Estimation and Storage Volume Assessment, Rock Properties Framework, Subsurface integration, Subsurface uncertainty and risk management, Well and Area Performance Management, Wellbore geomechanics



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.