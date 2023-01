Job summary

Job Purpose



Reporting to the Plant Manager, and managing a team of 60 permanent and contract employees, the Production Manager is

To manage and control production performances meet to company target (KPIs). Ensure all production staff have conformed safety policy.

Ensure that the production capacity has cover sales requirement and providing proposal to Manufacturing Manager for consider and approval in case of need furthermore budgets.

Key components in this role includes interface with purchasing, manufacturing, and distribution.

Key Accountabilities:

Accountable for all Manufacturing and/or On-site Warehousing Activities including HSSE, Quality, Integrity Management, Production Planning, Raw Materials Inventory and KPI driven performance improvement.

Leading manufacturing and scheduling team, in line with annual plan and the GSC strategy

Understanding and applying the processes and requirements established in BP’s Operating Management System (OMS) for safe, responsible, and reliable operations

Ensure compliance (legal and OMS) to all regulatory and internal requirements with respect to manufacturing operations.

Monthly cost control of all manufacturing cost centres with focus on costs

Increase efficiency of filling lines and blending vessels, working together with the maintenance manager and ensure optimum machine load factor with use of spot contractors

Annual budget preparation and GFO, including required updates if requested from FC&A/PM

Provide efficiency projects and deliver savings based on these

Deliver trainings or coordination of external trainings with HR and HSSE of the teams. Organize competency assessments for the team, define gaps and take developmental actions accordingly

Ensure that production plan is delivered safely and on time

Ensure that all blending and filling records are kept and reporte

Ensure that ERP data is correct and up to date

Ensure that everybody of the team works in line with code of conduct and ethics

Ensure that all manufacturing related processes and working procedures are up to date in OMS

Act as BP Contract Accountable Manager to ensure safe execution of the contracted work while applying the Working with Contractor process throughout for all production related services contracts

Ensure that all procedures falling under the ownership of this role are maintained and reviewed on the agreed frequency, kept up-to-date, and changes documented and reflected in OMS ONLINE as appropriate. Communicate any changes to the procedures that may impact understanding to the affected workforce.

Act as task owner for applicable compliance tasks assigned. Ensure timely and appropriate completion of tasks, consistent with operational controls, and record these as complete in the compliance task management system.

Act as owner of operations within the area of accountability, ensuring all activities, products and services are appropriately documented to allow for regulatory applicability to be captured. Act as point of contact for these operations to create appropriate compliance tasks.

In the capacity of Field Inspector, ensure timely completion of Field Inspections as per the annual plan, document all comments in eWells, and ensure appropriate actions to address findings are assigned, documented, and monitored to closure as per the procedure.

Deliver the relevant element of the approved Basic Customer Offer (Project Codex) for this role as defined in Country process documents of OMS 7.4.3 stored on OMS ONLINE

Maintain awareness of the Product Stewardship and Product Compliance processes, responsibilities and accountabilities which impact or involve my immediate team and my broader business function.

Maintain the competencies and capabilities needed to properly execute and complete specific Product

At least 15 years of experience in manufacturing environment preferred in a Supply Chain management role demonstrating good knowledge of production management and its measurements, with 5 to 8 years in people management for a large team (> 40 including permanent and contract plant employees)

Engineering degree (chemical or mechanical) preferred but other disciplines considered with relevant experience.

Demonstrated leadership and supervisory experience of small diverse operational teams in a manufacturing environment