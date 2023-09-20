Production Manager

This role is not eligible for relocation

No travel is expected with this role

Job summary

Responsible for managing a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting standardisation and consistency of operations.

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Operations Group



Job Summary:

Responsible for managing a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical capabilities and supporting standardisation and consistency of operations.



Job Description:

Key Responsibilities

Works closely with individual team members to improve their capability for current and future roles

Matches individuals with appropriate roles based on current competence and development needs

Accountable for all Manufacturing and/or On-site Warehousing Activities including HSSE, Quality, Integrity Management, Production Planning, Raw Materials Inventory and KPI driven performance improvement.

Ensures that team follows all appropriate policies and procedures

Aide in the selection and education of contracted workforce

Ensure compliance (legal and OMS) to all regulatory and internal requirements with respect to manufacturing operations.

Leading manufacturing and scheduling team, in line with annual plan and the GSC strategy

Monthly cost control of all manufacturing cost centres with focus on costs

Ensure that production plan is delivered safely and on time

Annual budget preparation and GFO, including required updates if requested from FC&A/PM

Delivery productivity performances to meet production key performance indicators.

Ensure proper inventories are maintained by implementing systematic control of transactions, including loss control management.

Ensure quality of manufactured products meet company’s specification and hence customer expectations, by carrying out quality system in accordance to the ISO 9002 procedures.

Investigate and propose counter measures (related to production) for non-conformance products.

Authorize all work activities within their designated area of responsibility.

Enable the required training and assessments of the IA and PA. Confirm that personnel receive the necessary training and are assessed as proficient.

Ensure appropriate permits are issued, closed, and filed per local operating requirements.

Confirm work is appropriately planned and scheduled.

Contribute to lessons learned where appropriate to support improvement in the work process or in hazard assessment.

Understanding and applying the processes and requirements established in BP’s Operating Management System (OMS) for safe, responsible, and reliable operations

Increase efficiency of filling lines and blending vessels, working together with the maintenance manager and ensure optimum machine load factor with use of spot contractors

Deliver trainings or coordination of external trainings with HR and HSSE of the teams. Organize competency assessments for the team, define gaps and take developmental actions accordingly

Ensure that all blending and filling records are kept and reported

Ensure that ERP data is correct and up to date

Ensure that everybody of the team works in line with code of conduct and ethics

Provide efficiency projects and deliver savings based on these.

Lead, implement safety objectives of the company in the production.

Coach and empower production personnel including the contract workers.

Manage direct production cost and deliver the conversion cost objectives.

Confirm processes are in place to conduct suitable and sufficient assessment of risk with regard to the health and safety of all involved personnel.

Be responsible for raising proposed MOC requests and for confirming that monitoring and auditing of Policy compliance is occurring as required by the Standard and Policy.

Confirm that appropriate lessons learned are captured, incorporated and shared with appropriate BP and contractor personnel.

Contribute to lessons learned where appropriate to support improvement.

Act as Risk Owner for risk events as assigned in the facility risk register with accountabilities including accurate documentation and assessment of the risk event, advising subject matter experts as appropriate, assign action owners to risk reduction measures, supervising and self-verification of closure with efficiency and communication of the importance to the workforce that may be affected

Act as response team member for crisis / continuity management, with accountabilities consistent with relevant response plans and as assigned by the response team leader.

Act as owner of operations within the area of accountability, ensuring all activities, products and services are appropriately documented to allow for regulatory applicability to be collected.

Act as point of contact for these operations to create appropriate compliance tasks.

Experience & Expertise (mandatory & desired)

At least 3 years’ experience in manufacturing environment preferred in a Supply Chain management role demonstrating good knowledge of production management and its measurements.

Chemical or Mechanical Engineer preferred but other disciplines considered with proven experience.

Demonstrated leadership of large diverse teams in a manufacturing environment.

Expert in Production Innovation / Continuous Improvement, 5S and Lean Manufacturing



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.