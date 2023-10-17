Site traffic information and cookies

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Production Manager

Production Manager

Production Manager

  • Location United States of America - Indiana - Whiting
  • Travel required Negligible travel should be expected with this role
  • Job category Operations Group
  • Relocation available This role is eligible for relocation within country
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ070203
  • Experience level Executive
Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations


Job Family Group:

Operations Group


Job Summary:

Responsible for leading the delivery of safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, directly influencing strategic development, driving implementation of central global processes and systematically building capability to ensure efficient execution of activities and achievement of plans, whilst championing the continuous improvement culture.


Job Description:

About the Role:

  • Accountable for daily operations for the Whiting 24/7 operations team to deliver safe, compliant, reliable operations.
  • Provide strong leadership to the teams across the Refinery with particular focus on safety leadership in line with Operating Management System (OMS) and bp standards.
  • Accountable for growing the capabilities and proficiencies of the bp employees and skills of the operator technician workforce.
  • Support and develop a long term operating strategy for the business

Key Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for leading the delivery of safe, efficient and environmentally sound operations, directly influencing strategic development, driving implementation of central global processes and systematically building capability to ensure efficient execution of activities and achievement of plans, whilst championing the continuous improvement culture.
  • Lead and support in the development and implementation of Whiting Refinery’s strategy
  • Ensure operations are in compliance with all local, state, and US regulatory requirements and minimum standards for bp OMS, whichever is greater.
  • Drive Continuous Improvement in our process and culture
  • Manage and lead approximately 520 employees, including salaried, hourly (represented) across the Refinery.
  • Build capabilities for Refinery 24/7 operations organization – succession planning
  • Accountable for delivering Operations Excellence in safety and performance

Role Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s Degree required, BS Engineering preferred
  • Experience leading large teams
  • 10 years of experience in oil and gas or equivalent industry
  • 5 years of Operations and/or Safety expertise
  • Solid understanding of operational excellence

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!


Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role


Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country


Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working


Skills:

Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

