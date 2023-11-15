This role is not eligible for relocation

Customers & Products



Operations Group



At bp, our new business model is simple: integrating energy systems, partnering with countries, cities, and industries, and driving digital innovation. We’re trying to do something new and different, and we can’t do it alone! We’re looking for diverse talent from different walks of life. We want our teams to reflect the communities we work in, that means hiring the best talent from the diversity our world has to offer. Not sure if you meet all the requirements? you got to ‘Play to Win’ right? Think again!

As part of bp, Castrol is widely acknowledged as the world’s leading specialist provider of Lubricant solutions, as well as also producing lubricants that directly affect our daily lives in other ways such as in gas and electricity production, transport industries, construction, earth moving vehicles and the marine and industrial sector in general.

This is a site-based role (Fremantle plant). Whilst some flexibility is possible the incumbent needs to be site based to fully discharge the requirements of the role.



The opportunity

The Production Manager ensures all customer production requirements are met in a timely manner with no adverse effect on quality and safety standards while ensuring production costs are minimized, resources are optimized and productivity levels in blending and filling are improved.

Lead and manager a large team of direct and indirect reports.

Hold a strong safety leadership presence and walk the talk in terms of zero incidents and personal and process safety culture.

Maintain safe work procedures for all activities and dynamically and continuously improve them based on learnings.

Accountable for all manufacturing operations on site including HSSE, Quality, Integrity Management, Production Planning, Raw Materials Inventory and KPI driven performance improvement.

Constantly driving, measuring, and reporting the Production Measures with an aim of addressing shortfalls and looking at Continuous Improvement Opportunities.

Liaising with the Warehouse Planning Groups and other Departments on a regular basis to ensure that Customer Service Levels are maintained.

Planning, measuring, and reporting on Production Budgets monthly.

Communicating with the Production Team the budget plan and progressive performance.

Deliver on the objectives of broader Leadership Teams (LT) that this role will sit on including Fleet, Dealer & Electrification LT and SVP AsPac extended LT.

About you

Experience working in a Production Manufacturing environment.

Sound working knowledge of demand forecasting and manufacturing resource planning.

Proven people and safety leadership experience.

Manufacturing Resource Planning (MRP) or Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP)

Continuous Improvement methodology

Benefits of working with us

Hybrid working arrangements, 60:40 to enable work-life balance.

Career development and mentoring programs

Generous salary package including annual bonus program.

12% superannuation, Share options, and fuel discounts.

Up to 18 weeks paid parental leave/4 weeks paid partner leave.

Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand



This position is not available for remote working



Budgeting, Continual Improvement Process, Manufacturing Operations, Process safety culture, Production Planning, Quality, Resource Planning, Safety Culture, Safety Leadership, Safety Standards



