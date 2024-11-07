Entity:Customers & Products
Engineering Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Role Synopsis:
The Production Manager is responsible for directing and managing the daily operations of the department. The Production Manager will work closely with direct reports and colleagues to promote a safe workplace, ensure consistent quality.
The Production Manager will coordinate manufacturing and maintenance activities to support the process and drive continuous improvement which will lead to operational excellence.
Key Accountabilities:
Essential Education & Experience:
Why Join Us:
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is not available for remote working
Remote Type:
Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.