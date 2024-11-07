Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Description:

Role Synopsis:

The Production Manager is responsible for directing and managing the daily operations of the department. The Production Manager will work closely with direct reports and colleagues to promote a safe workplace, ensure consistent quality.

The Production Manager will coordinate manufacturing and maintenance activities to support the process and drive continuous improvement which will lead to operational excellence.

Key Accountabilities:

Ensure and sustain operation safety, product quality, and records accuracy.

Ensure the highest standards for product quality and drive the quality system within the production operations.

To own and lead the daily direction setting (DDS) program for the department.

Lead the DMS process.

Deliver the deployed targets (OEE/ MTBF/ Stops/ Schedule/ Related Cost)

Build the capability of the organization/ PA.

Foster a healthy Partners relations climate.

Communicate clear expectations to all direct reports across departments in meeting overall company objectives.

Ensure that cost is controlled, and tracking mechanisms are in place and reviewed for continuous improvement.

Essential Education & Experience:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience required.

10 years of Supply Chain experience

Spent time on the floor: a) monitoring compliance with operating standards, including safety and housekeeping, and b) checking the health of critical daily management systems.

Participate in the daily direction-setting process, including shift hand-over meetings.

Utilizes 5S, Lean and Continuous Improvement methodology to identify, implement, and sustain process improvements.

Lead operating loss analysis. Develop and implement reduction action plans. Linking with other resources across the plant to deliver the results.

Own a DMS, a process at the department or plant level (i.e. site defect handling process owner)

Develop capable people through their effective on-boarding, training, and coaching.

Develop the team through improving the effectiveness of team processes. Celebrate and reward individual and team successes.

Develop him/ herself through participating internal and external training.

Manage people in line with the Company’s principles, policies, and plans.

Deal with issues in a timely manner. Perform regular one-to-one meetings.

Ensure a performance appraisal/my plan for everyone on a bi-annual basis.

Regularly audits work of team to ensure it meets expectations for safety, quality, and productivity. Measuring and reporting the effectiveness of the department goals and activities.

Has fundamental knowledge of the department operations so can act as resource to troubleshoot issues, remove roadblocks, and identify/implement improvements.

Why Join Us:

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to providing an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

We recognize that there are many aspects of our employees’ lives, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment and many others! Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Asking for Feedback, Authentic Leadership, Coaching, Creating a high performing team, Delegation, Empowering Others, Giving Feedback, Goal Setting, Inclusive Leadership, Leading through ambiguity, Leading through Change, Long Term Planning, Managing Performance, Mentoring, Receiving Feedback, Shaping strategy, Strategic Thinking, Team Development, Translating strategy into plans, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.