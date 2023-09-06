Production Manager Silvassa

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Grade I Responsible for coordinating activities of a team to deliver safe, optimal and environmentally sound operations, whilst developing the team's technical and analytical capabilities.

Customers & Products



Operations Group



The role leads planning, organizing and control in production related activities within the plant to meet customer expectations of service and quality at cost effective rates. All these have to be achieved while meeting our HSSE expectations.

Though the role is responsible for entire manufacturing activities in the plant, the incumbent is also responsible for HSSE and handling people engaged in the plant operations directly and through the production team. This is a key job within manufacturing and given the strategic position of Silvassa plant, it provides and exciting opportunity for personal development and career progression within the supply chain function for the right candidate.

What you will deliver

1.Lead the Production team to deliver production volumes on schedule so that customer service targets are met.

2.Convert monthly production plan into weekly/daily plan, schedule the same and translate the same into optimized and efficient supply process to meet the service objectives.

3. Be responsible for the process of production ensuring compliance to all systems and HSSE requirement.

4. Drive the team to continuously improve upon its HSSE performance and achieve high standards on shop floor. Facilitate imbibing the HSSE culture in the plant.

5. Ensure annual manufacturing budgets are met in all areas which are related to production.

6. Drive Lean manufacturing and cost reduction through efficiency and productivity improvement to deliver better conversion costs year on year.

7. Monitor and implement planning schedules in a manner that dispatch accuracy targets of the plant are met.

8. Lead the Quality initiatives, including ISO certification and TQM, to deliver best in class performance from the site team.

9. Maintain a high level of motivation at the site and drive the development of shop floor personnel and leading shop floor team.

What you will need to be successful

1. Bachelor's in engineering with proven experience in manufacturing for 8-10 years

2. Good knowledge of project management, planning, co-ordination and should be able to work well under pressure and with challenging priorities.

3. This position requires good people management, leadership and influencing skills.

4. Experience in communicating and collaborating with all levels of the organization

5. Demonstrate ability to handle multiple activities concurrently and developing process enhancing strategies



This position is not available for remote working



Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



