Production Manager (Thailand, Samut Sakhon Plant)

Customers & Products



Operations Group



To manage and control production performances meet to company target (KPIs). Ensure all production staff have conformed safety policy. Ensure that the production capacity has cover sale requirement and providing proposal to Manufacturing Manager for consider and approval in case of need furthermore budgets.

This job coordinates locally all tasks between purchasing, manufacturing and distribution, to ensure being able to manufacture all products in line with all quality requirements and the customer’s demand.

This job is responsible to manage projects and product launches in manufacturing. Driving a robust MoC for these, plant must deliver best quality, with low costs and in line with all HSSE and Q requirements.

Best in class Manufacturing Manager, Business Interface Advisor, Network Optimization Manager, All other manufacturing managers E&A and Regional Engineering Authority

This job role works close and hard linked to the plant Engineering Authority and ensures best in class technical projects ​

Key Accountabilities

Works closely with individual team members to improve their capability

Matches individuals with appropriate roles based on current competence and development needs

Accountable for all Manufacturing and/or On-site Warehousing Activities including HSSE, Quality, Integrity Management, Production Planning, Raw Materials Inventory and KPI driven performance improvement.

Ensures that team follows all appropriate policies and procedures•Aide in the selection and education of contracted workforce

Understanding and applying the processes and requirements established in BP’s Operating Management System (OMS) for safe, responsible, and reliable operations

Ensure compliance (legal and OMS) to all regulatory and internal requirements with respect to manufacturing operations.

Leading manufacturing and scheduling team, in line with annual plan and the GSC strategy•Monthly cost control of all manufacturing cost centres with focus on costs•Increase efficiency of filling lines and blending vessels, working together with the maintenance manager and ensure optimum machine load factor with use of spot contractors

Deliver trainings or coordination of external trainings with HR and HSSE of the teams. Organize competency assessments for the team, define gaps and take developmental actions accordingly

Ensure that production plan is delivered safely and on time

Ensure that all blending and filling records are kept and reported•Ensure that ERP data is correct and up to date

Ensure that everybody of the team works in line with code of conduct and ethics

Ensure that all manufacturing related processes and working procedures are up to date in OMS

Annual budget preparation and GFO, including required updates if requested from FC&A/PM

Provide efficiency projects and deliver savings based on these

Act as BP Contract Accountable Manager to ensure safe execution of the contracted work while applying the Working with Contractor process throughout for all production related services contracts

Ensure that all procedures falling under the ownership of this role are maintained and reviewed on the agreed frequency, kept up-to-date, and changes documented and reflected in OMS ONLINE as appropriate.

Communicate any changes to the procedures that may impact understanding to the affected workforce.

Act as task owner for applicable compliance tasks assigned. Ensure timely and appropriate completion of tasks, consistent with operational controls, and record these as complete in the compliance task management system.

Act as owner of operations within the area of accountability, ensuring all activities, products and services are appropriately documented to allow for regulatory applicability to be captured.

Act as point of contact for these operations to create appropriate compliance tasks.

In the capacity of Field Inspector, ensure timely completion of Field Inspections as per the annual plan, document all comments in eWells, and ensure appropriate actions to address findings are assigned, documented, and monitored to closure as per the procedure.

Deliver the relevant element of the approved Basic Customer Offer (Project Codex) for this role as defined in Country process documents of OMS 7.4.3 stored on OMS ONLINE•Maintain awareness of the Product Stewardship and Product Compliance processes, responsibilities and accountabilities which impact or involve my immediate team and my broader business function.

Maintain the competencies and capabilities needed to properly execute and complete specific Product Stewardship and Product Compliance actions, activities, and responsibilities assigned to my role

Requirements

Engineering degree (chemical or mechanical) preferred but other disciplines considered with relevant experience

At least 10 years of experience in manufacturing environment preferred in a Supply Chain management role demonstrating good knowledge of production management

Demonstrated leadership and supervisory experience of small diverse operational teams in a manufacturing environment

Resources management people, machines

Manufacturing process and continuous improvement

Lean manufacturing process

Key Skillsets and Competencies:

Leadership Competencies

Commitment and Engagement: Inspiring deep personal commitment to the BP mission and people.

Leadership Presence: Demonstrating leadership presence and courage that instils in others the confidence to deliver energy in a hazardous environment

Informed Judgement: Making informed decisions for BP based on sound analysis of information and perspectives.

Technical Competencies

Asset Operation: Operating plant, assets, facilities, floating structures and transport equipment to seek to prevent injury to people and damage to the environment.

Procedures and Practices: Understanding and systematically applying procedures and practices designed for safe, compliant, and reliable operations.

Process Safety: Applying design principles, engineering and operating practices to seek to manage the integrity of hazardous operating systems and processes. ​

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



No travel is expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Control of Work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Maintenance general, Procedures and practices, Reliability general, Risk Management, Safety Leadership, Turnaround general



