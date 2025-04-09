Production Operations Manager

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Production & Operations



Operations Group



Permian Production Manager

Job Profile Summary

Job Duties

Accountable for the safe, environmentally conscious, and economical operation of Permian Upstream facilities and wells

Responsible for execution plan delivery, including production, cost, safety and environmental metrics

Ensures risks are understood and managed in accordance with BPX process

Responsible for all intervention work inclusive of: management of interventions rigs and associated staff, delivering artificial lift program, and delivering a repair program

Responsible for operation of well sites, to safely deliver optimized production across the value stream from downhole through the facilities to oil/water/gas takeaway.

Work with the Permian Development team to provide operational input and needs into well site facility and well bore designs, future well startups including flowback and feedback on defects.

Work with the Permian Midstream team to safely and efficiently commission all new CDPs and maintain performance driven relationships that facilitate learning, optimize production and unlock Intelligent Operations synergies for the asset.

Ensures organization is receiving/completing value added training to maintain conformance and compliance as well as personal development.

Embrace and pioneer the Intelligent Operations model, cultivating an interdependent culture and a relentless pursuit of continuous improvement through failure understanding

Works with all 3rd party contractors, ensuring appropriate level of vendor accountability and BPX contractor management process assurance.

Accountable for the handover/MOC/PSSR process

Provide positive leadership while being a team player

Share knowledge with co-workers and strive to meet personal and company business goals and objectives

Essential criteria and qualifications:

10 years minimum experience in oil and gas or similar industry

Bachelor of science degree in a STEM related field

3 years of management experience with emphasis on driving success in multidisciplinary teams

Track record of success in a dynamic work environment

Embraces change and fosters innovation while maintaining rigorous processes

Experience leading virtual teams using collaborative tools and outcome focused KPIs.

Ability to spend 25% time in the field with the team focused on safety leadership and execution performance

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $221,000- $289,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



